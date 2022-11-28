Brazilians break record for most games seen in loco at a World Cup

photo: reproduction/Instagram Lucas Tylty (left) and Mil Grau (right) are the world record holders

Two Brazilians broke the record for the most games seen in loco in the same edition of the World Cup. These are the digital influencers Lucas Tylty and Mil Grau, who have already followed 32 World Cup matches at stadiums in Qatar. The mark was reached this Tuesday (28/11), with the duel between Portugal and Uruguay, in Lusail.

The two Brazilian fans overcame South African Thulani Ngcobo, who had his name engraved in the Guinness Book of Records after watching 31 games at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

“From São João de Meriti to the world, let us know that the smallest player who played ball on the clay field broke a world record. Congratulations to everyone who challenged themselves to achieve the same, you are great. Nobody knows what we went through to achieve it, however, God is faithful and he honors those who work, we reached half of the Cup games, however, our record!”, he wrote.

J Mil Grau, as the fanatic Corinthians fan is known, celebrated the feat with a live on Instagram during the game between Portugal and Uruguay.

The two Brazilians intend to further expand the world record. They aim to follow all 64 matches of the Qatar Cup. To achieve this feat, there are 32 more games to go.