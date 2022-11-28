Cara Delevingne contributes to study on female orgasm

posted on 11/28/2022 10:36



Cara Delevingne is about to release her documentary, Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne (Planeta Sexo with Cara Delevingne, in the translation), which addresses cultural, social and scientific curiosities involving sex and sexuality. And during these investigations, the model and actress donated blood samples taken before and after reaching climax to researchers who study the female orgasm.

According to daily mailthe star agreed to participate in the research as part of an investigation into “gender climax disparity” (a term used to describe why men are more likely to have an orgasm during sex than women).

“I’m here to have an orgasm and donate to science. I believe female sexual desire has been definitively repressed. I know from my own love life how sexual women can be. So you would think that in the 21st century men and women should have equally fulfilling sex lives, right?”

“Scientists say that 95% of straight men have an orgasm during intercourse, versus only 65% ​​of women. Honestly, I think that number for women seems way too high. Most of my straight friends say the percentage must be higher. between 15% or 20%”, commented Cara.

The documentary is scheduled to premiere on December 1, at BBC, a British broadcaster, but in Brazil there is still no date. Cara said that her project is about desire and attraction and her willingness to stop “hiding”.

