Casemiro’s goal frees Tite from deserved punishment – 11/28/2022

Tite’s decision to choose Fred instead of Rodrygo, in a game that was known to be one of (Swiss) defense against (Brazilian) attack, was almost punished with a goalless draw, the result of a mediocre performance by the Brazilian team in the first half and a little better, in the second, when the talented kid who left Santos for Real Madrid finally joined. His was the perfect pass for Casemiro’s goal that freed the coach from the punishment he deserved.

The obsession with playing with two defensive midfielders against a rival who barely crossed the midfield line bordered on cowardice. Not even when he brought in Rodrygo, did Tite remove Fred, who left was Paquetá. And the midfielder who is currently a substitute at Manchester (and did nothing positive against the Swiss) was only replaced because he took a yellow card. Bruno Guimarães took his place, who, by the way, should be chosen if the idea is not to give up two defensive midfielders. Bruno lives an excellent phase at Newcastle and is a much more creative player, while being efficient in marking.

In the absence of a real point guard in the team (the fault of an unbalanced selection that ignored Gustavo Scarpa, the best midfielder in Brazilian football last season), the absence of Neymar provokes yet another negative effect: it considerably increases the number of markers on Vinicius Jr. and Richarlisson, the two best forwards in the debut victory.

In several bids, Vini was surrounded by up to four rivals. And even so, the most dangerous moves of the Brazilian attack were born from his feet, including a beautiful goal annulled by Richarlisson, at the beginning of the move. Casemiro’s goal (the best on the field) was born out of a move with the participation of his two young former Real Madrid teammates.

Already classified for the round of 16, the selection could well start with Rodrygo in Neymar’s place, against Cameroon, as well as give rhythm to some reserves that could be important, in the knockout stage: Bruno Guimarães, Antony and Pedro, for example.

But Tite continues to believe in Gabriel Jesus… And, I bet, he will end up casting Daniel Alves, another one from the 2018 pot, next Friday. After all, somehow he needs to justify his presence in the Cup.