Casimiro beats 5 million with the national team and sets a new record for football lives – 11/28/2022

Streamer Casimiro Miguel today broke the record for simultaneous audience in lives broadcasting football matches in Brazil. In the second half of the Brazilian national team’s match against Switzerland, for the 2022 World Cup, CazéTV reached 4.85 million users at the same time on YouTube. On Twitch, the same stream was watched by around 331,000 people. In sum, there were more than 5.1 million on Casimiro’s two platforms.

The previous record belonged to Facebook Watch, which announced a peak of 4.3 million simultaneous users during the 2020 Champions League final between Bayern Munich and PSG, a decision that had Brazilian star Neymar on the field for the French team, which ended up defeated by 1 to 0. The record was broken in the first half, when CazéTV registered 4.37 million on YouTube and 300 thousand on Twitch.

YouTube data can still be modified after a system update the next day, just like previous Ibope numbers on television. The audience obtained by CazéTV in the transmission of the second game of the Brazilian team was celebrated by Casimiro as a world record for the Google video platform as the marker registered 4.2 million simultaneous users.

During the broadcast, the CazéTV team placed a poll in the YouTube chat to find out where users were watching the game from. When the question reached 163,000 responses, 73% of viewers indicated that they were at home, against 23% at work, 3% at means of transport and 1% at bars or restaurants.