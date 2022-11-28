Casimiro breaks audience record with the broadcast of Brazil vs Switzerland

Posted on 11/28/2022 2:22 PM / Updated on 11/28/2022 2:22 PM



(credit: reproduction)

New record! Streamer Casimiro broke audience record in Youtube lives. With the broadcast of the game between Brazil and Switzerland, for the second round of the 2022 World Cup, the channel had 4.2 million views. The streamer had already beaten Marilia Mendonça’s record, in the last transmission from Brazil and Serbia, with 3.8 million viewers.

Casimiro created a channel for the transmission of the matches of the World Cup on Youtube. CazéTV shows one game per day, live and with pictures. The streamer’s Twitch channel also has the viewing rights. In all, there will be 22 matches on the influencer’s channels. It is the first time that streaming is authorized to broadcast games in Brazil.

record from youtube

CazéTV (Brazil): 4.2 million

CazéTV (Brazil): 3.48 million

Marília Mendonça (Brazil): 3.31 million

Jorge and Mateus (Brazil): 3.24 million

Andrea Bocelli (Italy): 2.86 million

newsletter

Subscribe to the newsletter Brazilian mail🇧🇷 And stay well-informed about the main news of the day, early in the morning. Click here.

Correio Braziliense coverage

Want to stay on top of the main news from Brazil and the world? follow him Brazilian mail on the social networks. we are in twitter, on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. Follow!