Check out which episode each actor was nominated for in the 2022 Emmys dispute

We’ve known the nominees for some time now. Emmy 202twowe suffer from the snubbed series, but we are thrilled with the indicated lovelies.
The 2022 Emmy nominees list; check out
And the moment has come that we can see, thanks to the betting site GoldDerby.com, the list of episodes submitted by each actor, and which episode each series was nominated for.
Let’s remember the rules of the emmy that we presented in the other years?
They are simple, the episode has to have been shown on American TV (or via streaming) within the eligibility window of the awards that this year happened between the days June 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022.
Surprises, snubs and snubs on the 2022 Emmy shortlist
To nominate series in general categories, such as Best Comedy Series, for example, studios send 6 episodes of the season which was air within that period. For individual categories such as Best Actor/Actress in a Drama, applicants must submit through their agencies or representatives 1 episode for the organization of the academy. It is through this episode that the actor/actress has his name validated in the dispute and Academy members can cast their votes in the ballot box for him or her.
For individual Best Guest Actor/Actress categories, for example, the actor who submits his episode to emmy must have appeared in less than half of the season🇧🇷
Check out the full list released so far:
*in update*
DRAMA SERIES
- Better Call Saul
- euphoria
- ozark
- Severance
- Round 6
- Stranger Things
- Succession
- yellowjackets
ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
- Jason Bateman (ozark🇧🇷
- Brian Cox (Succession🇧🇷
- Lee Jung-jae (Round 6🇧🇷
- Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) – nominated for episode 6×07 – Plan and Execution
- Adam Scott (Severance) – nominated for episode 1×01 – Good News About Hell
- Jeremy Strong (Succession🇧🇷
ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
- Jodie Comer (killing eve) – nominated for episode 4×02 – Don’t Get Eaten
- Laura Linney (ozark🇧🇷
- Melanie Lynskey (yellowjackets🇧🇷
- Sandra Oh (killing eve) – nominated for episode 4×07 – Making Dead Things Look Nice
- Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show) – nominated for episode 2×08 – Confirmations
- Zendaya (euphoria🇧🇷
COMEDY SERIES
- Abbott Elementary – 1×01 – Pilot, 1×02 – The lamp, 1×08 – Family at work, 1×09 – Step class, 1×10 – Parents’ Night, 1×13 – Zoo Balloon.
- barry – 3×01 – forgiving jeff, 3×02 – lemonade, 3×04 – all the sauces, 3×06 – 710N, 3×07 – candy asses, 3×08 – starting now
- Curb Your Enthusiasm – 11×01 – The Five-Foot Fence, 11×04 – The Watermelon, 11×05 – IRASSHAIMASE!, 11×08 – What Have I Done?, 11×09 – Igor, Gregor & Timor, 11×10 – The Mormon Advantage
- hacks – 2×01 – There Will Be Blood, 2×02 – Quid Pro Quo, 2×04 – The Captain’s Wife, 2×05 – Retired, 2×06 – The Click, 2×08 – The One, The Only
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – 4×03 – Everything Is Bellmore, 4×04 – Interesting People on Christopher Street, 4×05 – How to Chew Quietly and Influence People, 4×06 – Maisel vs. Lennon: The Cut Contest, 4×07 – Ethan… Esther… Chaim, 4×08 – How Do You Get to Carnegie Hall?.
- Only Murders in the Building – 1×01 – True Crime, 1×03 – How Well Do You Know Your Neighbors?, 1×07 – The Boy From 6B, 1×08 – Fan Fiction, 1×09 – Double Time, 1×10 – Open & Shut.
- Ted Lasso – 2×01 – Goodbye Earl, 2×03 – Do the Right-est Thing, 2×05 – Rainbow, 2×08 – Man City, 2×10 – No Weddings and a Funeral, 2×12 – Inverting the Pyramid of Success.
- What We Do in the Shadows – 3×01 – The Prisoner, 3×04 – The Casino, 3×06 – The Escape, 3×08 – The Wellness Center, 3×09 – A Farewell, 3×10 – The Portrait.
- ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
- Donald Glover (Atlanta) – nominated for episode 3×02 – Sinterklaas is Coming to Town
- Bill Hader (barry) – indicated by episode 3×10 – starting now
- Nicholas Hoult (The Great) – nominated for episode 2×10 – Wedding
- Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building) – nominated for episode 1×10 – Open and Shut
- martin shortOnly Murders in the Building) – nominated for episode 1×03 – How Well Do You Know Your Neighbors
- Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) – nominated for episode 2×10 – No Weddings and a Funeral
ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
- Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) – nominated for episode 4×08 – How Do You Get to Carnegie Hall?
- Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) – nominated for episode 1×01 – Pilot
- Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant) – nominated for episode 2×05 – Drowning Women
- Elle Fanning (The Great) – nominated for episode 2×03 – Alone at Last
- Issa Rae (insecure) – nominated for episode 5×01 – Reunited, Okay?
- Jean Smart (hacks) – nominated for episode 2×06 – The Click
ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, MINISSER OR MOVIE
- Andrew Garfield (In the Name of Heaven🇧🇷
- Oscar Isaac (Scenes From a Marriage🇧🇷
- Colin Firth (The Staircase🇧🇷
- Michael Keaton (Dopesick🇧🇷
- Himesh Patel (Station Eleven🇧🇷
- Sebastian Stan (Pam and Tommy🇧🇷
ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, MINISSER OR MOVIE
- Toni Collette (The Staircase🇧🇷
- Julia Garner (Inventing Anna🇧🇷
- Lily James (Pam and Tommy🇧🇷
- Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story🇧🇷
- Margaret Qualley (Maid🇧🇷
- Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout🇧🇷
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
- Nicholas Braun (Succession🇧🇷
- Billy Crudup (The Morning Show) – nominated for 2×01 – My Least Favorite Year
- Kieran Culkin (Succession🇧🇷
- Park Hae-soo (Round 6🇧🇷
- Matthew Macfadyen (Succession🇧🇷
- John Turturro (Severance) – nominated by 1×07 – Defiant Jazz
- Christopher Walken (Severance🇧🇷
- Oh Yeong-su (Round 6🇧🇷
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
- Patricia Arquette (Severance) – nominated for episode 1×08 – What’s for Dinner?
- Julia Garner (ozark🇧🇷
- Jung Ho-yeon (Round 6🇧🇷
- Christina Ricci (Yellowjacket🇧🇷
- Rhea SeehornBetter Call Saul) – nominated for episode 4×06 – Hit and Run
- J. Smith-Cameron (Succession🇧🇷
- Sarah Snook (Succession🇧🇷
- Sydney Sweeney (euphoria🇧🇷
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
- Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) – nominated for episode 4×03 – Everything Is Bellmore
- Hannah Einbinder (hacks) – nominated for episode 2×04 – The Captain’s Wife
- Janelle James (Abbott Elementary) – nominated for episode 1×12 – Ava vs. superintendent
- Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live) – Nominated for Episode Host: Natasha Lyonne
- Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso) – nominated for episode 2×07 – Headspace
- Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) – nominated for episode 1×04 – New Tech
- Juno Temple (Ted Lasso) – nominated for episode 2×11 – Midnight Train to Royston
- Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) – nominated for episode 2×10 – No Weddings and a Funeral
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
- Anthony Carrigan (barry) – nominated for episode 3×01 – forgiving jeff
- Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) – nominated for episode 2×05 – Rainbow
- Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso) – nominated for episode 2×03 – Do the Right-est Thing
- Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso) – nominated for episode 2×12 – Inverting the Pyramid of Success
- Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) – nominated for episode 4×03 – Everything Is Bellmore
- Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary) – nominated for episode 1×08 – Work Family
- Henry Winkler (barry) – indicated by episode 3×08 – starting now
- Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) – Nominated for Episode Host: Rami Malek.
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, MINISSER OR MOVIE
- Connie Britton (The White Lotus🇧🇷
- Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus🇧🇷
- Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus🇧🇷
- Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick🇧🇷
- Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus🇧🇷
- Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus🇧🇷
- Mary Winningham (Dopesick🇧🇷
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, MINISSER OR MOVIE
- Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus🇧🇷
- Jake Lacy (The White Lotus🇧🇷
- Will Poulter (Dopesick🇧🇷
- Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy🇧🇷
- Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick🇧🇷
- Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick🇧🇷
- Steve Zahn (The White Lotus🇧🇷
GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
- Adrien Brody (Succession) – nominated for episode 3×04 – Lion in the Meadow
- James Cromwell (Succession) – nominated for episode 3×05 – Retired Janitors of Idaho
- Colman Domingo (euphoria) – nominated by 2×03 – Ruminations: Big and Little Bullys
- Arian Moayed (Succession) – nominated for episode 3×05 – Retired Janitors of Idaho
- Tom Pelphrey (ozark) – nominated for episode 4×10 – You’re the Boss
- Alexander Skarsgård (Succession) – nominated for episode 3×09 – All the Bells Say
GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
- Hope Davis (Succession) – nominated for episode 3×05 – Retired Janitors of Idaho
- Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show) – nominated for episode 2×09 – Testimony
- Martha Kelly (euphoria) – nominated for episode 2×05 – Stand Still Like the Hummingbird
- Sanaa Lathan (Succession) – nominated for episode 3×06 – What It Takes
- Harriet Walter (Succession) – nominated for episode 3×08 – Chiantishire
- Lee You-mi (Round 6) – nominated for the episode – 1×06 – Gganbu
GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
- Jerrod Carmichael (Saturday Night Live) – nominated for Episode Host: Jerrod Carmichael
- Bill Hader (Curb Your Enthusiasm) – nominated for episode 11×09 – Igor, Gregor and Timor
- James Lance (Ted Lasso) – nominated for episode 2×12 – Inverting the Pyramid of Success
- Nathan Lane (Only Murders In The Building) – nominated for episode 1×07 – The Boy from 6B
- Christopher McDonald (hacks) – nominated for episode 2×08 – The One, the Only
- Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso) nominated for episode 2×11 – Midnight Train to Roysto
GUEST ACTRESS ON A COMEDY SERIES
- Jane Adams (hacks) – nominated for episode 2×06 – The Click
- Harriet Sansom Harris (hacks) nominated for the episode – 2×05 – Retired
- Jane Lynch (Only Murders In The Building) – nominated for episode 1×09 – Double Time
- Laurie Metcalf (hacks) – nominated for episode 2×03 – Trust the Process
- Kaitlin Olson (hacks) – nominated for episode 2×01 – There Will Be Blood
- Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso) – nominated for episode 2×06 – The Signal
the ceremony of Emmy 202two takes place on September 12 with transmission by the American channel NBC. In Brazil, it stays with TNT.