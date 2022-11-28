Check out which episode each actor was nominated for in the 2022 Emmys dispute

We’ve known the nominees for some time now. Emmy 202twowe suffer from the snubbed series, but we are thrilled with the indicated lovelies.

The 2022 Emmy nominees list; check out

And the moment has come that we can see, thanks to the betting site GoldDerby.com, the list of episodes submitted by each actor, and which episode each series was nominated for.

Let’s remember the rules of the emmy that we presented in the other years?

They are simple, the episode has to have been shown on American TV (or via streaming) within the eligibility window of the awards that this year happened between the days June 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022.

Surprises, snubs and snubs on the 2022 Emmy shortlist

To nominate series in general categories, such as Best Comedy Series, for example, studios send 6 episodes of the season which was air within that period. For individual categories such as Best Actor/Actress in a Drama, applicants must submit through their agencies or representatives 1 episode for the organization of the academy. It is through this episode that the actor/actress has his name validated in the dispute and Academy members can cast their votes in the ballot box for him or her.

For individual Best Guest Actor/Actress categories, for example, the actor who submits his episode to emmy must have appeared in less than half of the season🇧🇷

Check out the full list released so far:

DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul

euphoria

ozark

Severance

Round 6

Stranger Things

Succession

yellowjackets

ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jason Bateman (ozark🇧🇷

Brian Cox (Succession🇧🇷

Lee Jung-jae (Round 6🇧🇷

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) – nominated for episode 6×07 – Plan and Execution

Adam Scott (Severance) – nominated for episode 1×01 – Good News About Hell

Jeremy Strong (Succession🇧🇷

ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jodie Comer (killing eve) – nominated for episode 4×02 – Don’t Get Eaten

Laura Linney (ozark🇧🇷

Melanie Lynskey (yellowjackets🇧🇷

Sandra Oh (killing eve) – nominated for episode 4×07 – Making Dead Things Look Nice

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show) – nominated for episode 2×08 – Confirmations

Zendaya (euphoria🇧🇷

COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary – 1×01 – Pilot, 1×02 – The lamp, 1×08 – Family at work, 1×09 – Step class, 1×10 – Parents’ Night, 1×13 – Zoo Balloon.

barry – 3×01 – forgiving jeff, 3×02 – lemonade, 3×04 – all the sauces, 3×06 – 710N, 3×07 – candy asses, 3×08 – starting now

Curb Your Enthusiasm – 11×01 – The Five-Foot Fence, 11×04 – The Watermelon, 11×05 – IRASSHAIMASE!, 11×08 – What Have I Done?, 11×09 – Igor, Gregor & Timor, 11×10 – The Mormon Advantage

hacks – 2×01 – There Will Be Blood, 2×02 – Quid Pro Quo, 2×04 – The Captain’s Wife, 2×05 – Retired, 2×06 – The Click, 2×08 – The One, The Only

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – 4×03 – Everything Is Bellmore, 4×04 – Interesting People on Christopher Street, 4×05 – How to Chew Quietly and Influence People, 4×06 – Maisel vs. Lennon: The Cut Contest, 4×07 – Ethan… Esther… Chaim, 4×08 – How Do You Get to Carnegie Hall?.

Only Murders in the Building – 1×01 – True Crime, 1×03 – How Well Do You Know Your Neighbors?, 1×07 – The Boy From 6B, 1×08 – Fan Fiction, 1×09 – Double Time, 1×10 – Open & Shut.

Ted Lasso – 2×01 – Goodbye Earl, 2×03 – Do the Right-est Thing, 2×05 – Rainbow, 2×08 – Man City, 2×10 – No Weddings and a Funeral, 2×12 – Inverting the Pyramid of Success.

What We Do in the Shadows – 3×01 – The Prisoner, 3×04 – The Casino, 3×06 – The Escape, 3×08 – The Wellness Center, 3×09 – A Farewell, 3×10 – The Portrait.

ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Donald Glover (Atlanta) – nominated for episode 3×02 – Sinterklaas is Coming to Town

Bill Hader (barry) – indicated by episode 3×10 – starting now

Nicholas Hoult (The Great) – nominated for episode 2×10 – Wedding

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building) – nominated for episode 1×10 – Open and Shut

martin shortOnly Murders in the Building) – nominated for episode 1×03 – How Well Do You Know Your Neighbors

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) – nominated for episode 2×10 – No Weddings and a Funeral

ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) – nominated for episode 4×08 – How Do You Get to Carnegie Hall?

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) – nominated for episode 1×01 – Pilot

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant) – nominated for episode 2×05 – Drowning Women

Elle Fanning (The Great) – nominated for episode 2×03 – Alone at Last

Issa Rae (insecure) – nominated for episode 5×01 – Reunited, Okay?

Jean Smart (hacks) – nominated for episode 2×06 – The Click

ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, MINISSER OR MOVIE

Andrew Garfield (In the Name of Heaven🇧🇷

Oscar Isaac (Scenes From a Marriage🇧🇷

Colin Firth (The Staircase🇧🇷

Michael Keaton (Dopesick🇧🇷

Himesh Patel (Station Eleven🇧🇷

Sebastian Stan (Pam and Tommy🇧🇷

ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, MINISSER OR MOVIE

Toni Collette (The Staircase🇧🇷

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna🇧🇷

Lily James (Pam and Tommy🇧🇷

Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story🇧🇷

Margaret Qualley (Maid🇧🇷

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout🇧🇷

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Nicholas Braun (Succession🇧🇷

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show) – nominated for 2×01 – My Least Favorite Year

Kieran Culkin (Succession🇧🇷

Park Hae-soo (Round 6🇧🇷

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession🇧🇷

John Turturro (Severance) – nominated by 1×07 – Defiant Jazz

Christopher Walken (Severance🇧🇷

Oh Yeong-su (Round 6🇧🇷

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Patricia Arquette (Severance) – nominated for episode 1×08 – What’s for Dinner?

Julia Garner (ozark🇧🇷

Jung Ho-yeon (Round 6🇧🇷

Christina Ricci (Yellowjacket🇧🇷

Rhea SeehornBetter Call Saul) – nominated for episode 4×06 – Hit and Run

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession🇧🇷

Sarah Snook (Succession🇧🇷

Sydney Sweeney (euphoria🇧🇷

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) – nominated for episode 4×03 – Everything Is Bellmore

Hannah Einbinder (hacks) – nominated for episode 2×04 – The Captain’s Wife

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary) – nominated for episode 1×12 – Ava vs. superintendent

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live) – Nominated for Episode Host: Natasha Lyonne

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso) – nominated for episode 2×07 – Headspace

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) – nominated for episode 1×04 – New Tech

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso) – nominated for episode 2×11 – Midnight Train to Royston

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) – nominated for episode 2×10 – No Weddings and a Funeral

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Anthony Carrigan (barry) – nominated for episode 3×01 – forgiving jeff

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) – nominated for episode 2×05 – Rainbow

Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso) – nominated for episode 2×03 – Do the Right-est Thing

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso) – nominated for episode 2×12 – Inverting the Pyramid of Success

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) – nominated for episode 4×03 – Everything Is Bellmore

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary) – nominated for episode 1×08 – Work Family

Henry Winkler (barry) – indicated by episode 3×08 – starting now

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) – Nominated for Episode Host: Rami Malek.

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, MINISSER OR MOVIE

Connie Britton (The White Lotus🇧🇷

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus🇧🇷

Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus🇧🇷

Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick🇧🇷

Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus🇧🇷

Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus🇧🇷

Mary Winningham (Dopesick🇧🇷

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, MINISSER OR MOVIE

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus🇧🇷

Jake Lacy (The White Lotus🇧🇷

Will Poulter (Dopesick🇧🇷

Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy🇧🇷

Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick🇧🇷

Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick🇧🇷

Steve Zahn (The White Lotus🇧🇷

GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Adrien Brody (Succession) – nominated for episode 3×04 – Lion in the Meadow

James Cromwell (Succession) – nominated for episode 3×05 – Retired Janitors of Idaho

Colman Domingo (euphoria) – nominated by 2×03 – Ruminations: Big and Little Bullys

Arian Moayed (Succession) – nominated for episode 3×05 – Retired Janitors of Idaho

Tom Pelphrey (ozark) – nominated for episode 4×10 – You’re the Boss

Alexander Skarsgård (Succession) – nominated for episode 3×09 – All the Bells Say

GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Hope Davis (Succession) – nominated for episode 3×05 – Retired Janitors of Idaho

Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show) – nominated for episode 2×09 – Testimony

Martha Kelly (euphoria) – nominated for episode 2×05 – Stand Still Like the Hummingbird

Sanaa Lathan (Succession) – nominated for episode 3×06 – What It Takes

Harriet Walter (Succession) – nominated for episode 3×08 – Chiantishire

Lee You-mi (Round 6) – nominated for the episode – 1×06 – Gganbu

GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jerrod Carmichael (Saturday Night Live) – nominated for Episode Host: Jerrod Carmichael

Bill Hader (Curb Your Enthusiasm) – nominated for episode 11×09 – Igor, Gregor and Timor

James Lance (Ted Lasso) – nominated for episode 2×12 – Inverting the Pyramid of Success

Nathan Lane (Only Murders In The Building) – nominated for episode 1×07 – The Boy from 6B

Christopher McDonald (hacks) – nominated for episode 2×08 – The One, the Only

Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso) nominated for episode 2×11 – Midnight Train to Roysto

GUEST ACTRESS ON A COMEDY SERIES

Jane Adams (hacks) – nominated for episode 2×06 – The Click

Harriet Sansom Harris (hacks) nominated for the episode – 2×05 – Retired

Jane Lynch (Only Murders In The Building) – nominated for episode 1×09 – Double Time

Laurie Metcalf (hacks) – nominated for episode 2×03 – Trust the Process

Kaitlin Olson (hacks) – nominated for episode 2×01 – There Will Be Blood

Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso) – nominated for episode 2×06 – The Signal

the ceremony of Emmy 202two takes place on September 12 with transmission by the American channel NBC. In Brazil, it stays with TNT.