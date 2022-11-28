Could Tom Holland appear in Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse?

the screenwriter Christopher Millerit was asked whether Tom Holland may appear as Spider-Man in the movie Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse🇧🇷

In the interview for the international magazine Empire, Miller was careful to answer the question, but he gave hope. He said: “Say… Anything is possible in the multiverse”.

Spider-Man in the Spider-Versereleased in 2018, put Miles Morales on a mission to save the multiverse alongside other web-slingers from other worlds like Spider-Woman, Spider-Man Noir and Spider-Ham.

Now in Spider-Man: Through the Spider-VerseMorales will go on another multiversal adventure and join many other versions of the hero as Spider-Man 2099.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, versions of Peter Parker portrayed by Tobey Maguire🇧🇷 Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland teamed up on Spider-Man: Never Go Home🇧🇷 A meeting much desired by fans since the multiverse was opened MCU.

Recently, a fan shared a video where he puts Holland in the Spider-Verse, with the participation of many other Spider-Men.

The importance of Miguel O’Hara in Through the Spider-Verse

Still for Empire, the other screenwriter, Phil Lord, shared details of the Spider-Man 2099 story at Through the Spider-Verse🇧🇷

He said the character will be like a leader for the team of heroes, despite not being a warm person. Lord said:

“Miguel O’Hara is the leader of a band of fighters who are trying to clean up the aftermath of the collider explosion at the end of the first film. And as you can imagine, it’s very difficult to lead a bunch of people who have never met. [risos]🇧🇷

The Journey of Miles Morales

In the same interview, Christopher Miller said that Miles Morales will go on a journey of self-discovery in the film.

“Miles is going through different phases in his life. Now he has confidence, but is starting to figure out where he belongs in the world and feels ready for his next challenges. He wants to leave the nest. He has to figure out who he is and who matters in his life, and what matters. As a teenager, those are a lot of the big questions you’re asking yourself, and this is playing out in a big, multidimensional superhero scale.”

Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse has direction of Joaquim Do Santos, Kemp Power and justin thompson🇧🇷 The premiere is scheduled for June 1, 2023, the film will be divided into two parts.

The cast includes Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac, Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Issa Rae and Daniel Kaluuya.

