Cruz Azul makes Romero’s departure official; expected player at Corinthians

Striker Romero had his departure from Cruz Azul, Mexico, made official this Monday. Through social media, the club wished the athlete success in the wake of his career.

“Thanks for what you did on the field, Angel. We wish you much success in whatever comes”, wrote the club on its official page on twitter – see post below.

Romero, it is worth remembering, has been negotiating his return to Corinthians since the beginning of this month of November. Conversations between the parties cooled down until the definition of the new coach of the alvinegro club, but intensified again on the last 20th.

In Mexican football this season, Romero played in 18 of Cruz Azul’s 20 games, starting 11 of them. In the times he was on the field, the striker contributed two goals and an assist. In the previous year, in 2021, his first at the club, he participated in 21 games.

For Timão, Romero has played 222 games, divided between 107 wins, 58 draws and 57 defeats. The striker won four titles and scored 38 times for the alvinegro club, 27 of them at the Neo Química Arena, where he is the second highest scorer.

Check out Cruz Azul’s farewell post

Playback/ Twitter

