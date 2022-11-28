Daniela Melchior shares a new image from the recordings of “Velocidade Furiosa” – NiT

This time, the Portuguese actress shows up with the duo who will perform her most dangerous scenes.

Daniela Melchior shared another image from the recordings of tenth “Fast and Furious” movie. This time, he shows up with his partner, who will record his most dangerous scenes or with the most demanding physical maneuvers.

“One more week. I present to you my partner, Morgane”, wrote the 25-year-old Portuguese actress in a post shared on Instagram. Daniela Melchior already had revealed an image where he hugged Vin Diesel.

The new film will be called “Fast X”. It is expected to open in theaters in May 2023, and plot details have yet to be released. In addition to Daniela Melchior, the cast includes names like Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Charlize Theron, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Cardi B, Sung Kang, Jordana Brewster, Michael Rooker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Brie Larson and Jason Momoa.

The production has been recording in several countries and will later travel to Portugal. are not yet confirmed the days, nor the exact places where the shooting will take place. It is only known that the production should pass through Viseu and Vila Real in the coming weeks.

At the end of April, a disagreement with the protagonist Vin Diesel — who is also one of the producers of the saga — led the experienced director Justin Lin to resign from his post. He was replaced by French filmmaker Louis Leterrier, who is also an expert in action movies. read the article from NiT that explains Vin Diesel’s erratic attitudes that will have contributed to Justin Lin’s resignation.