Danilo Gentili detonates Eduardo Bolsonaro after going to Qatar: ‘Vagabundo’

Presenter Danilo Gentili detonated federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) after the parliamentarian was caught in Doha, Qatar, enjoying the World Cup next to his wife, Heloísa Bolsonaro, while inciting coup militants to protest cross country.

Through his Twitter profile, Gentili referred to Eduardo as a “tramp”, and pointed out that the parliamentarian traveled to honor the Cup with the use of public money. The communicator also criticized the son “03” of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for sending “the fools” to face adverse situations to protest against the result of the elections that gave victory to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

“Very nice huh, Eduardo Bolsonaro, sending the fools who believe in fakes on WhatsApp to take a shower and shit in a chemical toilet in front of the barracks, while you use my money and their money to enjoy the Cup in the good way. Tramp. I hope one day see you pay for it”, published.

very beautiful huh @BolsonaroSP sending the fools who believe in fakes on whatsapp to take a shower and shit in a chemical bathroom in front of the barracks while you use my money and their money to enjoy the cup in good good. Tramp. I hope one day to see you pay for it. pic.twitter.com/iH1XuY166F — Danilo Gentili (@DaniloGentili) November 28, 2022

Eduardo and Heloísa discreetly traveled to Doha, the capital of Qatar, without informing their followers on social networks. However, the two were spotted by streamer Casimiro Miguel’s channel and the scene generated repercussions on the networks. They enjoyed the match between Brazil and Switzerland at the 974 stadium and were criticized by internet users.

Always assiduous on social networks, the deputy has posted less frequently on the platforms since his father, Jair Bolsonaro, defeated Lula in the presidential elections. For example, he didn’t talk about the trip to Qatar. However, the parliamentarian has incited Bolsonarist militants to continue on the streets in anti-democratic and coup acts.

Since October 30, when the election result gave victory to Lula, Bolsonaristas have been blocking roads and protesting around barracks to question the result of the election and ask for a “federal intervention” or “military”.

“Tramp”

This was not the first time that Danilo Gentili called Eduardo Bolsonaro a “tramp”. Last week, the presenter ordered the deputy to “stop crying” and contesting the presidential election with coup speeches.

When criticizing Eduardo Bolsonaro’s posture in the face of defeat, Danilo Gentili ordered the parliamentarian to exercise his legislative functions instead of complaining on the internet.

“Stop crying and go to work, bum,” he posted.