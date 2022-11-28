Danilo Gentili on Eduardo Bolsonaro in Qatar: ‘Vagabundo’ – Politica

Comedian Danilo Gentili used social media this Monday (10/28) to mock supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) who are in front of barracks asking for “federal intervention”. This is because the son of the president and federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL) was spotted enjoying the World Cup in Qatar.
Danilo also called Eduardo a “tramp”. “I hope one day to see you pay for this,” he wrote.
Edward in Qatar
Despite not having published images in studios, Eduardo’s wife, Heloisa Bolsonaro, appeared on Instagram wearing the same clothes as at the time of transmission.
On social networks, the parliamentarian has been harassed for “enjoying life”. This is because, all over Brazil, thousands of Bolsonaro supporters are gathering in front of barracks asking for “federal intervention”.