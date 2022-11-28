Danilo Gentili on Eduardo Bolsonaro in Qatar: ‘Vagabundo’ – Politica

Danilo in the program 'The Night'
Danilo condemned the attitude of President Eduardo Bolsonaro’s son (photo: SBT/REPRODUCTION)

Comedian Danilo Gentili used social media this Monday (10/28) to mock supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) who are in front of barracks asking for “federal intervention”. This is because the son of the president and federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL) was spotted enjoying the World Cup in Qatar.

“Sending the fools who believe in fakes on WhatsApp to take a shower and shit in a chemical toilet in front of the barracks while you use my money and their money to enjoy the cup is not good”, wrote Gentili, who was once a Bolsonaro supporter.

Danilo also called Eduardo a “tramp”. “I hope one day to see you pay for this,” he wrote.

Edward in Qatar

Eduardo made no publications about the competition, or about the trip to Qatar. Although he was spotted on the transmission of Casimiro, from Caz TV.

Despite not having published images in studios, Eduardo’s wife, Heloisa Bolsonaro, appeared on Instagram wearing the same clothes as at the time of transmission.

On social networks, the parliamentarian has been harassed for “enjoying life”. This is because, all over Brazil, thousands of Bolsonaro supporters are gathering in front of barracks asking for “federal intervention”.

