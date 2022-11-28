Discover the mansions of the stars Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo







Neymar’s mansion in Mangaratiba. Photo: Reproduction, Youtube / BM&C News

The 2022 World Cup has already started and football stars have already made their debut in Qatar, Neymar who plays for the Brazilian national team and Cristiano Ronaldo, who represents Portugal. Discover details of the luxurious mansions acquired by players.

Neymar’s mansion

The number 10 of the Brazilian national team and star on the French team owns a millionaire house in the city of Mangaratiba, on the Costa Verde in the state of Rio de Janeiro. The residence has 12,000 square meters estimated at at least R$ 28 million.

In addition, the mansion has six suites, swimming pool, spa, jacuzzi and sauna. And spaces like gym, professional synthetic tennis court, locker room, snooker, barbecue, wine cellar and leisure areas.

Neymar usually spends his year-end holidays with his friends in the paradisiacal mansion. The residence has even hosted a New Year’s Eve party with famous friends of the star, in 2020.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Mansion

The Portuguese national team star chose to invest in a new property this year, according to the British newspaper The Sun. Also according to the newspaper, Cristiano Ronaldo spent around 17 million pounds sterling in June to renovate a nursing home at Quinta da Marinha, in Cascais. The region has one of the most valued square meters in Portugal.

The Portuguese player spent more than R$ 100 million on the mansion. His idea, as The Sun found out, is to take advantage of the space with his children and model Georgina Rodriguez. In addition, Cristiano and his wife would be planning to spend the star’s retirement at the residence.





Cristiano Ronaldo’s mansion in Cascais. Photo: Reproduction, Social networks / BM&C News

🇧🇷The best content in your email for free. Choose your favorite Terra Newsletter. Click here!