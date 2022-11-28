Do THIS to see the status of the person who blocked you on WhatsApp

The famous “zap zap” is certainly one of the apps that we use the most in our daily lives. In addition to the quick exchange of messages, the software allows audio and video calls and photo sharing for 24 hours, the so-called status. What few know is that there is a trick to be able to see the posts of those who blocked you on Whatsapp🇧🇷

Read more: Is it possible to hide WhatsApp account name in groups?

As a rule, when someone blocks you on WhatsApp, you can’t see anything else they share. The profile picture disappears, as well as the message that is displayed in the contact card. In addition, it is no longer possible to make calls or video calls🇧🇷

In this wave, when blocked, the person also no longer has access to the published statuses. No photos, no videos. Anything. But, if you are very curious, a bug allows you to circumvent this “rule” and at least see what was published in this section of the application.

But be careful, due to the constant updating of the application, it may not be possible to bypass WhatsApp at the moment you are reading this article.

How to see the statuses of those who blocked me on WhatsApp

Without further ado, let’s get down to business. To see the status of those who blocked you, you will first need to have the cell phone on which you use WhatsApp and a computer.

The first step is to connect the application to WhatsApp using the browser (Google Chrome, Safari, Mozilla Firefox, Opera,…). Once connected, wait for all your conversations to load.

Note that, at the top of the page, next to your photo, there is the WhatsApp Status sign: a kind of circle divided into three parts. Click there.

In the list, everyone’s publications should appear, including those who blocked you.

Use this trick very sparingly. And, remember: you can only see photos and videos posted in the last 24 hours. Content older than this cannot be redeemed – not even by those who have not been blocked on WhatsApp.