Doctor Sleep scene made director quit addiction

Mike Flanagan reminisced about the time he worked on the film Doctor Sleepand confessed that one specific scene changed his life completely.

On Tumblr, Flanagan was asked by some fans about Doctor Sleepfilm based on the novel of the same name by Stephen Kingwhich is a sequence of The illuminated🇧🇷

According to Screen Rant, Flanagan reported that writing a scene between Dan and Jack in a bar helped him get on the road to sobriety.

“I vividly remember writing the scene between Dan and Jack at the bar. My wife pointed out to me, after the fact that she could see this, that something was changing in me when it came to drinking. Something was waking up, and I was processing a desperate need to get sober.” “This scene represents an internal conversation that is deeply personal to me. It’s still my favorite scene in the movie. I have been sober for over 4 years. Doctor Sleep helped me to finally make that decision. “I finished filming sober and returned home with a lot of uncertainty and insecurity. But with the unwavering support of my amazing wife and some amazing friends, my life started to really blossom. It was immediately evident that this was one of the best decisions I have ever made.”

Flanagan wrote about addiction for a decade

Still in his rant, Mike Flanagan talked about how the people who worked on the film were all sober. The filmmaker also pointed out that he had been writing about the subject of addiction for a decade.

“(…) there were several cast and crew members on this shoot who were sober. In fact, almost all of the actors who played the main characters were sober. I was still drinking at the time, although it had already become obviously problematic in my life, I hadn’t taken any significant steps to change that.” “I wrote about addiction for a decade. It was in all my work, from Absentia🇧🇷 I didn’t realize how much I wrote about myself, and I still can’t believe it took me that long.”

Flanagan is also known for Midnight Mass, The Haunting of Hill House and Dangerous game🇧🇷

About Doctor Sleep

Launched in 2019, Doctor Sleep takes place years after the events of The illuminated🇧🇷 Now an adult, Dan Torrence has to protect a girl with powers similar to his own from a cult that attacks children with powers so that its members remain immortal.

The film’s cast includes Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson, Kyliegh Curran, Cliff Curtis, Zahn McClarnon, Emily Alyn Lind, Selena Anduze and Robert Longstreet.

