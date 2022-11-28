Eduardo Bolsonaro appears in the broadcast of the game in Brazil and generates controversy on the networks

the federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) was seen at Estádio 974, in Doha, to follow the game between Brazil and Switzerland for the Qatar World Cup this Monday, 28. He appeared alongside his wife, Heloísa Bolsonaro, and fans in images from the official FIFA broadcast shared by streamer Casimiro’s channel.

The parliamentarian’s presence at the World Cup generated controversy on social media, as Bolsonarist protesters occupying the door of barracks in several cities even suggested a boycott of the tournament as a way to prevent the emptying of the acts.

Opponents of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) published Eduardo’s photo on social networks and mocked the fact that demonstrators “take the rain” in front of the barracks while the parliamentarian follows the World Cup in person.

Protesters participating in the acts also criticized the parliamentarian. “While we are in front of the barracks, for Freedom and for Brazil, he is enjoying life. That’s why I don’t have a pet politician,” wrote one user.

The deputy’s name became one of the most commented subjects on Twitter this Tuesday afternoon, the 28th. On his social networks, Eduardo had not made publications indicating that he would be in Doha, but Heloísa even posted a photo with the same clothes as wore at the stadium.

The Chamber’s bylaws establish that the deputy traveling abroad must communicate the trip and the reason for it to the House’s management. Sought after, director general Celso de Barros Correia Neto asked that the Chamber’s advisory be sought, which has not yet appeared. Sought, the press office of the parliamentarian did not respond.