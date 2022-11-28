Eduardo Bolsonaro is criticized after being spotted in a game for Brazil in Qatar

(credit: Reproduction/Cazé TV)

Federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP), son of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), was seen watching the game between Brazil and Switzerland at stadium 974 in Qatar. The record of the moment occurred in the broadcast of the match on the channel of streamer and journalist Casimiro Miguel.

During the live, commentators showed a fan in costume when the politician appeared in the sequence, posing next to the man in costume and two women, one of them Heloísa Bolsonaro, his wife.

His presence in the game generated many memes and criticism on social networks. Check out some of them:





