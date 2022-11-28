Eduardo Bolsonaro is criticized after being spotted in a game for Brazil in Qatar

posted on 11/28/2022 3:52 PM



(credit: Reproduction/Cazé TV)

Federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP), son of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), was seen watching the game between Brazil and Switzerland at stadium 974 in Qatar. The record of the moment occurred in the broadcast of the match on the channel of streamer and journalist Casimiro Miguel.

During the live, commentators showed a fan in costume when the politician appeared in the sequence, posing next to the man in costume and two women, one of them Heloísa Bolsonaro, his wife.

His presence in the game generated many memes and criticism on social networks. Check out some of them:

Eduardo Bolsonaro in Qatar, watching the World Cup game, with all the pomp and luxury, while the patriots are camped, in front of the barracks, catching the rain and sharing soup. 🇧🇷pic.twitter.com/daDU9ouhif — Guedinho and his Fans (@GuedinhoeFans) November 28, 2022





Eduardo Bolsonaro travels to Qatar to watch the World Cup. He appeared on a FIFA broadcast during the game between Brazil and Switzerland. pic.twitter.com/dOPwNvxKZw — Renato Souza (@reporterenato) November 28, 2022





Dead that Eduardo Bolsonaro went off to see the World Cup in Qatar and the camera showed him kkkkkkkk meanwhile the patriots under the rain fighting for his daddy pic.twitter.com/vpNY3joirP — Fernanda Imamura (@fernandaimamura) November 28, 2022





While you camp and get rained on, Eduardo Bolsonaro travels with your money to enjoy the World Cup in Qatar. pic.twitter.com/x5sZkDTS0J — Renan Santos ?????????? (@RenanSantosMBL) November 28, 2022





