Eduardo Bolsonaro is present in Brazil vs Switzerland

Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), was present at stadium 974 for the game between Brazil and Switzerland, this Monday (28), for the second round of group G of the World Cup in Qatar. Tite’s team won 1-0.

The federal deputy was spotted on the FIFA broadcast posing for some photos during the break of the match against the Swiss, accompanied, among other people, by his wife, Heloísa Bolsonaro.

Another personality accompanying the game at the 974 stadium is Gilberto Gil. The singer had already attended the debut duel, against Serbia, in which he was harassed by a group of Bolsonaristas in the corridors of the Lusail Iconic stadium.

With the second consecutive victory in its group, Brazil reached six points and secured an early place in the round of 16 of the World Cup.

Brazil now returns to the field on Friday (2), against Cameroon, to confirm the first place in the group.

See photos of the match between Brazil and Switzerland at the Qatar World Cup

Brazil fans before the match against Switzerland in the World Cup - Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

1 🇧🇷 40

Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Brazilians and Swiss pose together for a photo before the match between the teams at the World Cup - Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

two 🇧🇷 40

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Brazilian fans on the Qatar metro on their way to the 974 stadium for the match against Switzerland - Robert Michael/picture alliance via Getty Images

3 🇧🇷 40

Robert Michael/picture alliance via Getty Images

Thiago Silva, defender of the Brazilian national team arriving at the 974 stadium before the match against Switzerland - Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

4 🇧🇷 40

Maddie Meyer – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Changing room of the Brazilian team for the match against Switzerland in Group G - Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

5 🇧🇷 40

Maddie Meyer – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Richarlison, number 9 in Brazil, during a warm-up before the match against Switzerland - Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

6 🇧🇷 40

Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Raphinha and Richarlison in the warm-up of the Brazilian team, minutes before the game against Switzerland. - Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

7 🇧🇷 40

Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Teams from Brazil and Switzerland lined up for the national anthems - Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

8 🇧🇷 40

Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Players of the Brazilian national team gather before the match against Switzerland - Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

9 🇧🇷 40

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Official photo of Brazil for the match against Switzerland in the World Cup - Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

10 🇧🇷 40

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Flag of the Brazilian fans at the 974 stadium - Jewel SAMAD / AFP

11 🇧🇷 40

Jewel SAMAD / AFP

Thiago Silva in action for Brazil during a match against Switzerland - Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

12 🇧🇷 40

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Vinicius Jr. in possession of the ball during a match between Brazil and Switzerland - Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

13 🇧🇷 40

Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Richarlison, striker of the Brazilian national team, during the match against Switzerland - Julian Finney/Getty Images

14 🇧🇷 40

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Fred, who is replacing Neymar, during a match against Switzerland - Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

15 🇧🇷 40

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Vinicius Jr. in the middle of two markers during a match between Brazil and Switzerland - ANP via Getty Images

16 🇧🇷 40

ANP via Getty Images

Vinicius Jr. in action for the Brazilian national team in a match against Switzerland - Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

17 🇧🇷 40

Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Richarlison controls the ball during a match between Brazil and Switzerland at the World Cup - Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

18 🇧🇷 40

Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Marquinho in action for the Brazilian national team against Switzerland in the World Cup - Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

19 🇧🇷 40

Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Vinicius Jr. regrets missed chance against Switzerland at World Cup - Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

20 🇧🇷 40

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Paquetá during the match between Brazil and Switzerland in Group G - Juan Luis Diaz/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

21 🇧🇷 40

Juan Luis Diaz/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Raphinha in action for Brazil during the match against Switzerland - Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

22 🇧🇷 40

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Alisson, goalkeeper of the Brazilian national team, during a match against Switzerland in the World Cup - Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

23 🇧🇷 40

Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Éder Militão of Brazil and Ruben Vargas of Switzerland compete for the ball during a World Cup match - Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

24 🇧🇷 40

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Raphinha during the match between Brazil and Switzerland in Group G - Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

25 🇧🇷 40

Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Alex Sandro in action for the Brazilian national team during a Swiss match - Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

26 🇧🇷 40

Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Tite, coach of the Brazilian national team, sweating the match against Switzerland in the World Cup - Serhat Cagdas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

27 🇧🇷 40

Serhat Cagdas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Richarlison, Brazil striker, during the match against Switzerland in the World Cup - Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

28 🇧🇷 40

Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Manuel Akanji, from Switzerland, and Rodrygo, from Brazil, dispute land during the World Cup match - Patrick Smith - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

29 🇧🇷 40

Patrick Smith – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Casemiro in action for Brazil during their World Cup match against Switzerland - Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

30 🇧🇷 40

Maddie Meyer – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Vinícius Júnior honors Neymar in Brazil's disallowed goal against Switzerland at the Qatar World Cup - Clive Brunskill / Team

31 🇧🇷 40

Clive Brunskill / Crew

Vinicius Junior finishes and scores for the national team, but the goal is annulled due to Richarlison's impediment at the origin of the move - Richard Heathcote / Team

32 🇧🇷 40

Richard Heathcote / Crew

Casemiro celebrates after scoring for Brazil against Switzerland at the Qatar World Cup - Clive Brunskill / Team

33 🇧🇷 40

Clive Brunskill / Crew

Rodrygo escapes the marking in the match between Brazil and Switzerland for the World Cup in Qatar - Socrates Images / Collaborator

34 🇧🇷 40

Socrates Images / Contributor

Alex Sandro in action for the Brazilian national team against Switzerland at the Qatar World Cup - DeFodi Images / Collaborator

35 🇧🇷 40

DeFodi Images / Contributor

Casemiro and Vinicius Junior celebrate after the midfielder's goal in the match between Brazil and Switzerland for the Qatar World Cup - Robert Cianflone ​​/ Team

36 🇧🇷 40

Robert Cianflone ​​/ Crew

Brazilian fans sing during the match between Brazil and Switzerland for the World Cup in Qatar - Maddie Meyer - FIFA / Collaborator

37 🇧🇷 40

Maddie Meyer – FIFA / Contributor

Gabriel Jesus entered the field in the match between Brazil and Switzerland for the World Cup in Qatar - Hannah Mckay/Reuters

38 🇧🇷 40

Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Daniel Alves celebrates with national team players in the match between Brazil and Switzerland at the Qatar World Cup - Carl Recine/Reuters

39 🇧🇷 40

Carl Recine/Reuters

Players of the Brazilian national team celebrate with the crowd after the victory over Switzerland in the World Cup in Qatar - Matthias Hangst / Equipe

40 🇧🇷 40

Matthias Hangst / Crew

Which team will win the Qatar World Cup?

1.94%

Disclosure/Adidas

1.54%

Disclosure/Nike

8.01%

Disclosure/Adidas

0.19%

Disclosure/Nike

0.89%

Disclosure/Adidas

29.34%

Disclosure

0.19%

Disclosure

0.23%

Naomi Baker - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

0.18%

Disclosure/Nike

0.24%

Disclosure

0.28%

reproduction

0.23%

Disclosure/Hummel

0.12%

reproduction

3.48%

Visionhaus/Getty Images

0.08%

Disclosure/Nike

3.78%

Disclosure/Nike

0.19%

Disclosure/Puma

0.92%

Disclosure/Nike

2.00%

Disclosure/Nike

0.24%

reproduction

0.54%

Disclosure

0.16%

Brazil School

0.11%

Disclosure

0.13%

Disclosure

0.10%

Disclosure

6.57%

Disclosure/Nike

0.79%

Disclosure/Nike

0.23%

Disclosure/Ghana

4.42%

Disclosure

0.12%

Disclosure

29.96%

reproduction

2.82%

Disclosure

Total of 39957 wishes

Check Also

