Eduardo Bolsonaro is present in Brazil vs Switzerland

Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), was present at stadium 974 for the game between Brazil and Switzerland, this Monday (28), for the second round of group G of the World Cup in Qatar. Tite’s team won 1-0.

The federal deputy was spotted on the FIFA broadcast posing for some photos during the break of the match against the Swiss, accompanied, among other people, by his wife, HeloΓ­sa Bolsonaro.

Another personality accompanying the game at the 974 stadium is Gilberto Gil. The singer had already attended the debut duel, against Serbia, in which he was harassed by a group of Bolsonaristas in the corridors of the Lusail Iconic stadium.

With the second consecutive victory in its group, Brazil reached six points and secured an early place in the round of 16 of the World Cup.

Brazil now returns to the field on Friday (2), against Cameroon, to confirm the first place in the group.

See photos of the match between Brazil and Switzerland at the Qatar World Cup

1 πŸ‡§πŸ‡· 40 Matthias Hangst/Getty Images two πŸ‡§πŸ‡· 40 Catherine Ivill/Getty Images 3 πŸ‡§πŸ‡· 40 Robert Michael/picture alliance via Getty Images 4 πŸ‡§πŸ‡· 40 Maddie Meyer – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images 5 πŸ‡§πŸ‡· 40 Maddie Meyer – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images 6 πŸ‡§πŸ‡· 40 Matthias Hangst/Getty Images 7 πŸ‡§πŸ‡· 40 Matthias Hangst/Getty Images 8 πŸ‡§πŸ‡· 40 Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images 9 πŸ‡§πŸ‡· 40 Robert Cianflone/Getty Images 10 πŸ‡§πŸ‡· 40 Robert Cianflone/Getty Images 11 πŸ‡§πŸ‡· 40 Jewel SAMAD / AFP 12 πŸ‡§πŸ‡· 40 Clive Brunskill/Getty Images 13 πŸ‡§πŸ‡· 40 Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images 14 πŸ‡§πŸ‡· 40 Julian Finney/Getty Images 15 πŸ‡§πŸ‡· 40 Clive Brunskill/Getty Images 16 πŸ‡§πŸ‡· 40 ANP via Getty Images 17 πŸ‡§πŸ‡· 40 Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images 18 πŸ‡§πŸ‡· 40 Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images 19 πŸ‡§πŸ‡· 40 Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images 20 πŸ‡§πŸ‡· 40 Catherine Ivill/Getty Images 21 πŸ‡§πŸ‡· 40 Juan Luis Diaz/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images 22 πŸ‡§πŸ‡· 40 Robert Cianflone/Getty Images 23 πŸ‡§πŸ‡· 40 Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images 24 πŸ‡§πŸ‡· 40 Clive Brunskill/Getty Images 25 πŸ‡§πŸ‡· 40 Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images 26 πŸ‡§πŸ‡· 40 Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images 27 πŸ‡§πŸ‡· 40 Serhat Cagdas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images 28 πŸ‡§πŸ‡· 40 Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images 29 πŸ‡§πŸ‡· 40 Patrick Smith – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images 30 πŸ‡§πŸ‡· 40 Maddie Meyer – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images 31 πŸ‡§πŸ‡· 40 Clive Brunskill / Crew 32 πŸ‡§πŸ‡· 40 Richard Heathcote / Crew 33 πŸ‡§πŸ‡· 40 Clive Brunskill / Crew 34 πŸ‡§πŸ‡· 40 Socrates Images / Contributor 35 πŸ‡§πŸ‡· 40 DeFodi Images / Contributor 36 πŸ‡§πŸ‡· 40 Robert Cianflone ​​/ Crew 37 πŸ‡§πŸ‡· 40 Maddie Meyer – FIFA / Contributor 38 πŸ‡§πŸ‡· 40 Hannah Mckay/Reuters 39 πŸ‡§πŸ‡· 40 Carl Recine/Reuters 40 πŸ‡§πŸ‡· 40 Matthias Hangst / Crew