Eduardo Bolsonaro is present in Brazil vs Switzerland

Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), was present at stadium 974 for the game between Brazil and Switzerland, this Monday (28), for the second round of group G of the World Cup in Qatar. Tite’s team won 1-0.

The federal deputy was spotted on the FIFA broadcast posing for some photos during the break of the match against the Swiss, accompanied, among other people, by his wife, Heloísa Bolsonaro.

Another personality accompanying the game at the 974 stadium is Gilberto Gil. The singer had already attended the debut duel, against Serbia, in which he was harassed by a group of Bolsonaristas in the corridors of the Lusail Iconic stadium.

With the second consecutive victory in its group, Brazil reached six points and secured an early place in the round of 16 of the World Cup.

Brazil now returns to the field on Friday (2), against Cameroon, to confirm the first place in the group.

See photos of the match between Brazil and Switzerland at the Qatar World Cup

