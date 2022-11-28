Eduardo Bolsonaro tries to hide his trip to the Qatar Cup, but is caught by Casimiro

Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) tried to go to the Qatar Cup hidden from his father’s supporters, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who despise the World Cup while performing in front of barracks, but CazéTV, the YouTube channel of influencer Casimiro, caught the deputy with a broad smile at stadium 974, in the match between Brazil and Switzerland this Monday (28). The images are from the official generation, from FIFA, transmitted to broadcasters around the world, but in Brazil they were not shown on free-to-air TV.

On social media, Eduardo Bolsonaro made no mention of the trip to Doha to accompany the world cup. However, the wife, Heloísa, revealed in the Instagram stories the outfit that would go to the stadium – the same one that was caught on Casimiro’s channel.

In the act, Eduardo appears taking pictures with fans with the same yellow shirt that was abandoned by radical supporters in front of the barracks so as not to be confused with fans.

Hiding the trip to the World Cup to avoid a revolt by supporters, Eduardo has published publications inciting coup acts. The last of them was this Monday, when he attacked minister Ricardo Lewandowski for proposing disarmament, while the STF opens a bidding process for armed security.

On the network, in a discreet way, Eduardo also shared an open letter from Ronaldo Fenômeno in support of Neymar and a tweet from the elected governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas, thanking Bolsonaro for his appointment as minister 4 years ago.

On Twitter, Eduardo shared a publication attacking Gilberto Gil, who was the target of the fury of a Bolsonarist in Doha, during the World Cup.