Fleet mocks patriots after Eduardo Bolsonaro enjoys World Cup in Qatar

Former actor and federal deputy Alexandre Frota (PROS-SP) made fun of Bolsonarists who call themselves “patriots” and carry out coup acts in several cities in Brazil in nonconformity for the defeat of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), while federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro ( PL-SP) enjoys life with his wife, Heloísa Bolsonaro, enjoying the World Cup in Qatar.

Eduardo and Heloísa discreetly traveled to Doha, the capital of Qatar, without informing their followers on social networks. However, the two were spotted by streamer Casimiro Miguel’s channel and the scene generated repercussions on the networks.

In addition to the criticism from Internet users, Jair Bolsonaro’s son “03” was mocked by Alexandre Frota, who shared a photo of Eduardo smiling watching the match between Brazil and Switzerland, at stadium 974, while a “patriot” muzzles herself next to a truck in a coup protest.

Always assiduous on social networks, the deputy has posted less frequently on the platforms since the defeat of his father, President Jair Bolsonaro, by Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the presidential elections. For example, he didn’t talk about the trip to Qatar. However, the parliamentarian has incited Bolsonarist militants to continue on the streets in anti-democratic and coup acts.

Since October 30, when the election result gave victory to Lula, Bolsonaristas have been blocking roads and protesting around barracks to question the result of the election and ask for a “federal intervention” or “military”.