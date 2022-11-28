For the environment, Epson will stop selling laser printers – Tecnoblog

At best deals🇧🇷

Laser printers are the darling of offices. Even so, the epson wants to turn this page: the Japanese manufacturer will stop selling equipment with technology to help preserve the environment. Instead, the company will start using devices with an ink tank.

Epson will stop selling laser printers by 2026

The measure was announced by the manufacturer on the 23rd, when revealing new products for offices. In the statement, the company said the launch represented “a significant change in strategy” and that it supported the brand’s commitment to sustainability. And then revealed the decision:

“The launch coincides with the company’s decision to fully transition to inkjet and end its global sales and distribution of laser printers by 2026,” they said.

Of course, this was not a sudden decision. The company said this move came a year after investing 100 billion yen in sustainable innovation. The company also tried to make laser printers more efficient, but failed to offer a tangible solution.

Why is Epson saying goodbye to laser printers?

Epson announced its new goal recently, but this issue has been on the agenda for quite some time. In 2019, the manufacturer explained that inkjet printers are more environmentally friendly. After all, laser alternatives consume more energy during the heating process to make the prints.

According to the article, equipment that uses ink produces up to 85% less carbon dioxide compared to laser models. In addition, recharging inputs generates much less waste when opting for the first option.

“In terms of waste generation, Epson inkjet printers come with fewer components that need to be replaced, making their operation more convenient as it only requires changing ink and waste ink box versus toner, drum, developer, fusers and more components for laser models,” they explained. “This is no small detail as – with up to 59% fewer replacement parts compared to laser printers – it results in a significant reduction in the impact on the environment over the lifetime of a printer.”

Ink tank printer (Photo: Bruno Ticianelli/Pexels)

Ink tank printers were the best idea in the industry so far. In April 2020, during the pandemic, I bought a Canon G3111 and I don’t regret the purchase, since, since then, I only needed to fill the tank once. And look, I was participating in a research project and providing a selection process for master’s programs in 2020 and 2021.

The problem is that these printers are not very fast, which can be a problem for companies with a large number of employees. In that respect, laser equipment is unquestionably better. On the other hand, they are machines that heat up a lot during use, directly impacting the electricity bill, in addition to other problems.

But Epson is already thinking about this audience. On the 23rd, the company announced the WorkForce Enterprise AM line, which promises to print from 40 to 60 sheets per minute. The company, however, did not say when it will start selling the new products in Brazil.

