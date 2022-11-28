Former couple Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner are getting closer amid their recent breakups, reveals newspaper | celebrities

Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner are leaning on each other as they deal with the end of their respective breakups.

According to the British newspaper The Sun, the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ star found a friendly shoulder in the American model – with whom he has dated in the past – after splitting from Olivia Wilde this month. He and the actress and director had been together since 2020.

Kendall, on the other hand, is venting to the former One Direction about the breakup with basketball player Devin Booker, which happened in October. The famous was also dating the athlete since 2020.

“Harry and Kendall have always kept in touch. But due to their recent splits, they have [dedicado] more time for each other,” said a source close to the two famous. “And Harry has been talking to Kendall about his breakup with Olivia.”

The insider added: “Kendall is one of the few people to understand the level of fame and scrutiny that Harry faces. She is also dealing with her own difficult time.”

Although they never publicly confirmed their relationship, Harry and Kendall were spotted in a romance mood several times between 2013 and 2019. In 2015, for example, they spent New Year’s Eve together in the Caribbean; and, the following year, Kendall’s sister, Khloé Kardashian, confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that the model and the singer were going out. “To me, that’s dating,” she stated at the time.

the source of The Sun explained that although Kendall and Harry are “a lot alike”, their professional lives stand in the way of the possibility of a serious relationship. “As close as they are, Harry and Kendall found dating difficult, and all those practical issues they faced years ago still exist,” the contact noted.