Galaxy Watch 4 still has an excellent offer after Black Friday and yields extra cashback – Tecnoblog

Black Friday is over, and with the end of it, many products are already starting to rise in price again. But this is not the case with Galaxy Watch 4, which you can still buy for R$719 and receive more than R$100 in extra cashback in this offer. Check out how to enjoy it before it (also) runs out.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (Image: Darlan Helder/Tecnoblog)

In up to 30 days, the cashback should already fall into your Ame Digital wallet. It is worth remembering that this amount cannot be withdrawn from the wallet, but can be used in different ways. You can spend the R$107.87 on purchases on the Americanas network (including Shoptime and Submarino), Uber or iFood gift cards, products or services from partners that accept Ame, cell phone recharges and even at Petrobras service stations.

🛒 Save with Finds Do you even know how you can find offers to take advantage of cashback money and keep saving? Participating in groups findings on Telegram or WhatsApp! Over there we share several promotions that fit right into this cashback. For example, an Office 365 subscription for BRL 130 also with Ame cashback, this time of 50% — that is, considering the cashback, the Office package costs just BRL 65.

⌚ What’s cool about the Galaxy Watch 4?

If you have a Samsung cell phone, the Galaxy Watch 4 is the ideal choice thanks to its excellent integration with other devices from the brand. Compared to other generations, it stands out for representing a great revolution by being the first with Wear OS, and having prices well below those charged by its successor. Currently, the best offer for the Galaxy Watch 5 costs BRL 1,600.

In addition, it features more than 90 training modes and detailed metrics that monitor heart rate, bioimpedance, sleep quality and other data. And during testing Technoblogthis information seemed pretty accurate — with the exception of the blood pressure check, which was unavailable and generated criticism in the review.

Autonomy, on the other hand, earned praise, and on quiet days the 44 mm version of the watch lasted about two days. This was even another improvement brought about by Wear OS, which still guarantees better performance and wide access to third-party applications on the Galaxy Watch 4. You can, for example, control your Spotify music with it or see a route on Google Maps.

So, if you have a Galaxy smartphone and want access to all these features at a great price, it’s good to take advantage of the fact that this Galaxy Watch 4 offer didn’t end with Black Friday. Finally, to find out more details about this smart watch, you can check out the full review below:

