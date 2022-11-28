Goal scorer for Brazil, Casemiro wore a R$ 1 million Swiss watch before the game

Casemiro, scorer of the winning goal for the Brazilian national team in the game against Switzerland this Monday (28), sported a watch by a brand created in the European country, which costs about US$ 220,000, about R$ 1.2 million at current exchange rates, shortly before facing his rival in World Cup 2022🇧🇷

The steering wheel of Tite’s team appeared wearing the accessory in a press conference about the world championship. The watch that drew attention belongs to the Audemars Piguet brand, it is a Royal Oak Openworked model and is made in rose gold.

The brand is headquartered in Le Brassus, in the municipality of Le Chenit, in the canton of Vaud, located in the western part of Switzerland. Founded by Jules Louis Audemars and Edward Auguste Piguet in 1875, it remains a family business to this day.

According to the brand’s website, watches of this same model are also available in other materials, such as titanium with a sapphire dial and white gold hands. “Combining the 3 categories of horological complications represented by short-term measurement, impressive mechanisms and astronomical indications, this model driven by internal caliber 2885 was handcrafted by a single master watchmaker in the Audemars Piguet large workshop.” accessories, whose price is informed according to the order.

On social media, Casemiro even published an advertisement for the brand. Check out:

2022 World Cup: Casemiro overcame father abandonment

If it weren’t for the encouragement of some hardworking women who raised him, Casemiro might not have been in the Brazilian national team. The 30-year-old from São Paulo was abandoned by his biological father and had the support of his mother, grandmother and cousin to follow his dream of becoming a soccer player.

“We are cousins, but we grew up in the same house, my mother raised us, he was a cousin-brother. On the street under the house there was a little field, we played soccer every day. All of his upbringing, that of our family, was based on working women, who took care of their children, worked outside”, said Mônica Casimiro, to Jornal Hoje.

The star still had the help of a scout named Nilson Moreira and ended up being “adopted” by him. “Given the childhood I had, in between, it was easy for you to get lost. Even in the world of drugs, in the world of wrong things and Moreira was a guy who welcomed me, he was a guy who was a father that I didn’t have in my life. childhood,” said the midfielder for Tite’s team.