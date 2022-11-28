Godzilla and Kong | Rebecca Hall comments on return in sequel

Speaking with the Herald Sun, Rebecca Hall commented on his return in Godzilla and Kong, the sequel to Godzilla vs Kong.

“I had so much fun. I love everyone involved. I love director Adam Wingard, he’s such an eccentric filmmaker and I love being a part of that universe. We have great people on the team. I was excited to be working with Brian Tyree Henry, who I didn’t work with a lot on the last one. This time, we have many scenes together. It was great. It is simply a pleasure to be a part of it.”

The new film follows the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal unknown threat lurking in our world, challenging its very existence – and ours.

Prepare to delve into the stories of these Titans, their origins, and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, as you unravel the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and unite them with humanity forever.

rebecca hall🇧🇷 Brian Tyree Henry and Kaylee Hottlemembers of the first film, are back in the cast.

The new characters, meanwhile, will be played by dan stevens (Beauty and the Beast), Speak Chen (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Alex Ferns (Batman) and Rachel House (Thor: Ragnarok).