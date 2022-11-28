Helena Bonham Carter defends JK Rowling and Johnny Depp – 11/28/2022 – Illustrated

Helena Bonham Carter spoke out against cancel culture in a recent interview with The Times. The British actress, who played Bellatrix Lestrange in the “Harry Potter” film franchise, inspired by JK Rowling’s book of the same name, said the author has been persecuted.

“It was taken to an extreme, people’s judgment. She has the right to have her opinion, especially if she was abused. Everyone carries their own history of trauma and forms their own opinion from that trauma and we must respect where the people come and their pain. You don’t have to have everyone agree on everything. That would be insane and tedious. She doesn’t say what she says in an aggressive way. She just speaks from her own experience.”

The confusion around JK Rowling began in 2020, when the writer criticized the title of a report that said “people who menstruate” instead of “women”, a word that she considered to explain who the text was referring to. The agenda, however, sought to include transgender men, who also menstruate, in the discussion.

This post followed a string of other rants deemed transphobic. The negative view that the writer created about herself led members of the cast of “Harry Potter”, like actor Daniel Radcliffe, to speak out saying that they are contrary to her opinions.

Bonham Carter also said he opposes the idea that personal life should impact an artist’s career. “Should we ban a genius for his sexual practices? There are millions of people who, if we looked closely enough at their personal lives, would be disqualified. We can’t ban people. I hate cancel culture. It’s become hysterical. There’s a manhunt for witches and lack of understanding.”

Bonham Carter also commented on the legal dispute between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp and other similar cases. Asked if there was a possibility of redemption for Hollywood figures involved in scandals, the actress said not for people like Kevin Space, but for Depp.

Bonham Carter and Johnny Depp worked together on several films, such as “Corpse Bride” and “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”.