Helena Bonham’s Surprising Defense of JK Rowling and Johnny Depp

The actress Helena Bonham Carter came out in defense of his colleague Johnny Depp and also of the writer JK Rowling, creator of Harry Potter, in an interview with the British newspaper sunday times🇧🇷 In the interview, the actress stated that justice was served in relation to Depp after his victory in a defamation lawsuit filed by the actor’s ex-wife, actress Amber Heard. “He is alright now. Totally fine,” she said.

The two worked together on several films, such as the corpse bride🇧🇷 The fantastic chocolate factory🇧🇷 Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street and Alice in Wonderland🇧🇷 Depp is also godfather to the actress’s two children with director Tim Burton.

The actress also stated that she “hates cancel culture”. “Do you banish a genie for his sexual practices? There would be millions of people who, if you looked closely enough at their personal lives, would disqualify them. You cannot ban people. I hate cancel culture. It has become quite hysterical and there is a sort of witch hunt and lack of understanding,” she stated.

The statement was the cue for the actress to defend the writer JK Rowling. The author of Harry Potter was accused of transphobia after making statements on the subject. “People’s judgment has been taken to an extreme. You don’t have to agree on everything, that would be insane and boring. She’s not saying this aggressively, she’s just saying something from her own experience.”

Carter also commented on the criticism that the main actors of Harry Potter, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, made against Rowling. “Personally I feel like they should let her have her opinions, but I think they are aware that they want to keep their own fan base.”

