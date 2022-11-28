Hugh Grant, Keanu Reeves and Zoe Saldaña are some of the stars that will come to Brazil for CCXP22 | Series and movies

After two virtual editions, CCXP22 returns to São Paulo Expo between the 1st and 4th of December. The event, which offers lovers of audiovisual, comics and games a program of panels with creators and stars, will bring big names to Brazil such as Hugh Grant, Keanu Reeves and Hugh Grant, Keanu Reeves and Zoe Saldana.

On Thursday (01), starting at 4:30 pm, the public will be able to follow the news and exclusive content from Marvel Studios, Pixar, 20th Century Studios and Lucasfilm. The actress Zoe Saldana and the producer Jon Landau promote the upcoming movie from 20th Century Studios: Avatar: The Way of Waterwhich premieres on December 15, 2022 in cinemas nationwide.

Soon after, it’s the turn of the cast of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania up to the main stage, the Thunder. Paul Rudd (Ant Man), Evangeline Lilly (Wasp), Jhonatan Majors (Kang the Conqueror) and the director peyton reed will talk about the production that arrives in national cinemas on February 16th.

The Globoplay arena will have actresses from at five🇧🇷 Heslaine Vieir, Manoela Aliperti, Ana Hikari, Daphne Bozaski and Gabriela Medvedovski on the panel it says they are: As Five!. Soon after, to the panel If it’s music, it’s on Globoplayare confirmed Alice Wegmann 🇧🇷Rensga Hits🇧🇷 Digão Ribeiro and Ludmila dos Anjos 🇧🇷enchanted) and Cecilia Chancez 🇧🇷music muse🇧🇷

SECOND DAY

The highlight of Friday (2) is the cartoonist Maurício de Sousa🇧🇷 The panel, which in addition to his presence will include that of his daughter, Mônica, promises to surprise the public as in previous editions of the event.

THIRD DAY

Saturday (3) will be the busiest day of the event. Netflix takes several of its talents, starting at 1:30 pm, to the Thunder Stage by Cinemark Club. South Korean actor Park Hae-soowhich is also part of the cast of La Casa de Papel: Koreawhere he plays Berlin, talks about the success Round 6. Crush of many young people and teenagers, Noah Centineo returns to Brazil to promote his new series, Recruit🇧🇷 He plays an undercover CIA agent. Already Sophia Brown and Laurence O’Fuarain present The Witcher: The Origin, spin-off that debuts on December 25th. The news of the series The Sandman will be counted by Vivienne Acheampong and Kirby Howell-BaptisteBesides Gwendoline Christiewhich also promotes the production Wandinha with the protagonist Jenna Ortega🇧🇷 National success on Netflix, the cast of Tune will be representing by Jotappê, Christian Malheiros and Bruna Mascarenhas.

At 5 p.m., HBO Max presents The Last of Us with Pedro Pascal (Joel), Bella Ramsey (Ellie), Gabriel Luna (Tommy Miller) Merle Dandridge (Marlene) and series co-creators and executive producers, Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin.

The Prime Video panel, which takes place at 6 pm on the Thunder stage, will be attended by the talents Ismael Cruz Córdova, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Sara Zwangobani and Trystan Gravellein The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power🇧🇷 Donal Finn, Ceara Coveney and Kate Fleetwoodin The Wheel of Time🇧🇷 Chloe Grace Moretz and executive producer Lisa Joyin Peripherals🇧🇷 and Michael Kelly and Betty Gabrielfrom the third season of Jack Ryan 🇧🇷

Universal Pictures shows for the first time in Brazil the film Puss in Boots 2: The Last Order🇧🇷 The panel will be attended by Giovanna Ewbankvoice of the character Goldilocks.

At the Globoplay Arena, the public will be able to see how close Stéfano Agostini, Cleo, Nathália Costa, Samuel Minervino, Emily Puppin, Nicole Orsini, Ronaldo Reis, Letícia Pedro, Pedro Motta, Anderson Lima, Caio Manhete and Cauê Campos at the Detectives Reunion: Celebrating 10 Years of DPA On the Creators stage will be Bernardo Barcelos and Juan Paiva in The Last Resort, Bia Tapuiain They are here, and MMIzidoro, in After Everything Changed🇧🇷

Also on Saturday, at 7:30 pm, Paris Filmes promotes a panel with the Hollywood star Keanu Reeves🇧🇷 He promotes the long John Wick 4: Baba Yaga.

FOURTH DAY

Sunday (4), the last day of the event, also promises great emotions. Paramount+ will have audiences howling starting at 4:30 pm on the Thunder Stage. The actors of Teen Wolf: The Movie Shelley Hennig and Colton Haynes meet with Rodrigo Santoro in wolf pack🇧🇷

Palco Ultra will receive two more Prime Video panels: the first for the second season of Dom, with the presence of the actors Gabriel Leone, Isabella Santoni, Flavio Tolezani and Filipe Bragançaat 5 pm, and the second for the new film franchise An Unforgettable Yearwith the presence of the authors Babi Dewet, Bruna Vieira and Thalita Rebouçasand the directors Caroline Fioratti, Jamile Marinho and Lazaro Ramos.

At Arena Globoplay, the Meeting with Humor will feature Dani Calabresa and members of culture shock Caito Mainier, Daniel Furlan, Leandro Ramos and Raul Checker🇧🇷 Furthermore, Ana Clara promote the program Tunnel of Love, Manuela Dias, Justice🇧🇷 and Tony Tornado🇧🇷 The division🇧🇷 Surprises are foreseen in the Spoilers Globoplay panel, on the Thunder stage, with talents still kept secret.