iPhone 13 is R$ 2,800 cheaper on Amazon; check out

Black Friday is over, but Amazon continues to offer a good discount on the iPhone 13. The Apple device is 33% off – savings of more than R$2,800 (link here🇧🇷

The model offered is the Midnight (Black) 256 GB. It has a 6.1-inch Retina XDR screen and 12-megapixel Wide, Ultra-Wide and Selfie cameras that record in 4K.

The iPhone 13 runs the A15 Bionic chip, which promises to run heavy games and improve the performance of camera features such as Cinema mode and Photo Styles.

According to Apple, the smartphone has a battery for up to 19 hours of video playback on just one charge. In addition, the cell phone is built in aerospace aluminum, has Ceramic Shiel on the front and has a 5G connection.

In the Amazon offer, the product dropped from BRL 8,599 to BRL 5,749, and can be paid in up to 10 installments of BRL 574.90 without interest.

