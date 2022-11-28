Julia Roberts, Sean Penn, Watergate. Need I say more? 🇧🇷 TV

Gaslit, a “prestige series” will air on television. It may seem like redundant information, but Gaslita series starring Julia Roberts and Sean Penn about the Watergate case will be shown on a linear television channel, on cable, once a week at the scheduled time.

The fact that this is a “prestige series” with these names involved and not being on a platform of streamingor a service on demand associated with a channel premium of the USA, is one of the things that needs to be said more about Gaslit🇧🇷 This despite the fact that, after its premiere, the episodes become available on TVCine+. The other is that, having said that, it was well received but it is not completely unanimous. “Engrave Julia Roberts’ name on an Emmy statue right now,” Peter Travers commanded on ABC. “It’s a good-looking show about a particularly ugly American sensibility,” posited Ben Travers on IndieWire. “It’s intermittently engaging but never truly sensational,” laments Richard Lawson in vanity fair🇧🇷 “It exists to draw attention to itself but has little to say”, raves Inkoo Kang in the washington post🇧🇷 What are we left with?

“She was right” is the promotional phrase associated with the Starz series that Portuguese TVCine Emotion premieres Tuesday at 10:10 pm. About half a year after it debuted in the US, Gaslit it doesn’t take much to convince the overwhelmed viewer to pick up this new series – it has two of the greatest actors of its generation, deals with the typical “serious” theme that a team of this caliber equates to a “quality series” and is pleasing to the eye. A feast of burnt-yellow when focusing on Martha Mitchell, Julia Roberts’ sunny character who is one of the lesser-known figures in one of the most infamous political scandals in contemporary history.



Actress Julia Roberts plays Martha Miller, wife of the US Attorney General





prestige, pedigrees and separate policies, Gaslit is then a series based on a popular podcast, Slow Burncentered precisely onMouth of the South”, the communicative Martha, wife of the US Attorney General and, therefore, part of the establishment of President Richard Nixon. Only not. Distressed by the difficult re-election in a changing country, infected by the Vietnam War and pushed towards modernity by the counterculture, the manifestly paranoid Nixon chose John Mitchell as his campaign chairman. Next to her was, unfortunately for the most misogynistic, the opinionated and hardly intimidating Martha, who spoke out against the war, phoned journalists to tell them what she thought of Nixon and that she had a fiery relationship with her husband.

Penn, under a sizable layer of characterization, and Roberts are at the helm of this television operation, but there’s a roar of songwriting actors at the beck and call of series creator Robbie Pickering and its executive producer Sam Esmail (Mr. Robot) that complete Gaslit: Shea Whigham is hypnotic as G. Gordon Liddy, Betty Gilpin is so happy that she is at a party full of horrible people and Dan Stevens, Hamish Linklater or Nat Faxon complete the bouquet.



The prosthetics used to characterize Sean Penn

Hilary Bronwyn Gayle



The rest is history and well known: men linked to Nixon put bugs in the Watergate building where the Democrats’ headquarters were located in June 1972, they were arrested and the case escalated until Nixon resigned. However, Gaslit it’s not about the Woodward and Bernstein journalistic investigation that uncovered it, or about the operation itself. It’s about this inconvenience called Martha and about the real struggles within Nixon’s team, about two couples and the intersections between the most real politics and love relationships.

There are eight episodes directed by Matt Ross, in which the first is like a bait and the second the rope that pulls you to the bottom – in which you can think a little more than just political crimes. 🇧🇷🇧🇷Post-truth’ may have been considered the word of the year in 2016, but Gaslit argues that we have been living in an ahistorical age for decades, if not for much, much longer”, as critic Ben Travers recalls in the indiewirein which the “culture wars” are fierce and accusations are thrown like punches (“fascist”, “hysterical”).