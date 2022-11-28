Julia Roberts, Sean Penn, Watergate. Need I say more? 🇧🇷 TV

Admin 7 days ago Entertainment Leave a comment 4 Views

Gaslit, a “prestige series” will air on television. It may seem like redundant information, but Gaslita series starring Julia Roberts and Sean Penn about the Watergate case will be shown on a linear television channel, on cable, once a week at the scheduled time.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Exclusive: Selena Gomez sends a message full of nostalgia to Brazil

Selena Gomez at the world premiere of My Mind and Me Bruna Parrado/CAPRICHO After much …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved