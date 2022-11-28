Julia Rodrigues is named as Vini Jr’s affair.

The influencer Julia Rodrigues is in Qatar to accompany the Brazilian team at the World Cup. With that, rumors about an alleged affair with Vinicius Jr. came to light.

She was at the 974 Stadium, in Doha, Qatar, following Brazil’s victory over Switzerland, in the second round of Group G in the FIFA World Cup.

Julia has more than 600,000 followers on her social networks and receives comments from celebrities on her photos, such as Maisa, Carol Dantas, mother of Davi Lucca — son of Neymar —, and the Real Madrid striker himself.

In her networks, the model often shares clicks of her travels around the world, looks and appearances at events. In addition, the 23-year-old influencer has topics such as beauty, fashion, gastronomy and lifestyle as a niche for her posts.

Vinicius Jr.

Rumors about the relationship between the model and the player are not new. Julia usually watches Real Madrid games in Spain and was present in the final of the last edition of the Champions League, in which Vini scored the winning goal for the merengue club.

The influencer posted a series of photos at the event, including a shirt of the Brazilian striker. The number 21 shirt made a point of commenting: ‘Hot foot’.

In addition, in Vini’s first game with the Brazilian national team at Maracanã, she was also present. It was in this match that the player scored his first goal with hopscotch.

Don’t just like football

In addition to being on stage at the biggest sporting event on the planet, this year Julia was also present at the Brazilian GP.

“Living a dream. It was more than special, what happiness to share this moment with you”, he wrote when posting a photo in front of the Interlagos Racetrack pits.