Knives Out 2 Becomes Biggest Original Netflix Opening | Films

Disclosure

According to Deadline, Between Knives and Secrets 2 grossed $15 million during the week of its limited theatrical run in the United States. It is worth remembering that the film will still be released on Netflix streaming.

And just now, the sequence of Between Knives and Secrets starring Daniel Craig, is the best early release in history for a Netflix original production, surpassing Red alert by director Rawson Marshall Thurber, and with a cast made up of Gal Gadot, The Rock and Ryan Reynolds.

With clues from the Oscar-nominated second film being played at full speed since last year, the biggest details about the sequel’s plot remain in full, with the exception of the fact that Daniel Craig return as Benoit Blanc to investigate yet another intriguing case.

Between Knives and Secrets 2 will be shown in some theaters, as is usual when Netflix bets on a production for the awards season. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is the first part of a series of films starring the character created by rian johnson🇧🇷

More details about the plot

Knives Out follows the Thrombey family as they experience disaster following the mysterious death of patriarch Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer). To solve the case, Benoit Blanc is hired to find who murdered Harlan.

Entitled of Glass Union: A Knives Out Mysterythe feature film will once again be directed by rian johnsonwhile its cast consists of Daniel Craig🇧🇷 dave bautista🇧🇷 kate hudson🇧🇷 Kathryn Hahn🇧🇷 Edward Norton🇧🇷 Leslie Odom Jr and among other names.

Between Knives and Secrets 2 premieres December 23 on Netflix.