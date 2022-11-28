Landim confirms an agreement forwarded by Flamengo with Vítor Pereira and says what separates the club’s official announcement

Rumors about the arrival of the Portuguese coach began to spread in the last week

Vitor Pereira is getting closer and closer to being the new coach of the Flamengo🇧🇷 This Monday (28), the President Rodolfo Landim stated that an agreement already exists by the coach.

Present at Estádio 974, stage of the game of the Brazil Against the Switzerland for the second round of world Cup in Qatar, the president said, in an interview with the website gewhat everything is already aligned with Portuguese🇧🇷

Despite this, Landim preferred to be cautious about the agreement, stating that the contract has not yet been signed by both parties.

“I can’t say that we don’t have everything lined up with Vitor Pereira. We (the board) were with him, everything is on track, but nothing is signed yet” said the president.

“I’m the one who signs, I can tell you that now there’s nothing signed. Could it be that by the end of the day, after I get back from the game, I have to sign something? It can, but I only say it’s right when it’s signed. And it’s not signed yet,” he added.

Last week, it was announced by the newspaper recordfrom Portugal, which Flamengo was negotiating with Vitor Pereira for 2023🇧🇷 The club preferred not to renew the contract with Dorival Jr., who announced his departure last Friday (25)🇧🇷

Champion by Harbor and OlympiacosVitor Pereira gained prominence in Brazil in 2022 when he took over the Corinthians🇧🇷 Throughout the season, he managed to qualify the team for the group stage of the Conmebol Libertadores and was vice Brazil’s Cup🇧🇷