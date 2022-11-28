Life on Mars? What NASA’s robot already thought of clues on the red planet

THE WASHINGTON POST – At the bottom of a shallow crater in Marsthe Perseverance rover from NASA (United States Aerospace Agency) has achieved what scientists hope will be a payoff. The Martian rocks excavated by the rover show signs of a watery past and are full of the kind of organic molecules that form the basis of life as we know it.

Scientists collaborating on the mission also say that the rock samples, which the rover has stored in tubes for a future return to Earth, have the right chemical recipe to preserve evidence of ancient Martian life – if there ever was life on Mars.

The new Perseverance research is detailed in three extensive studies published on Wednesday, one in the journal science and two in the magazine Science Advances🇧🇷 The texts are highly technical, but the scientists involved translate them as a more exciting story.

“It’s amazing. We find organic compounds in virtually every rock,” said Abigail Allwood, a geologist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, which operates the rover and sample return mission.

One of the studies concluded that the crater rocks underwent three different events where they were exposed to water.

“Crucially, the conditions in the rocks during each time water passed through them may have supported small communities of microorganisms,” Michael Tice, a geologist at Texas A&M University and lead author of the study, said via email. In a subsequent interview, he added, “We won’t know for sure until we bring the samples back to Earth.”

Perseverance landed in Jezero Crater on February 18, 2021 and has been combing through it ever since, storing rock samples for later scrutiny in the Earth🇧🇷 It’s an ambitious, multiphase mission that will require NASA to send another vehicle capable of launching samples into orbit to the surface of Mars. A spacecraft would then bring these samples back to Earth for laboratory research. The precise timeline has yet to be determined, but NASA hopes to have the samples back home in the early 2030s.

Rover Perseverance has reached an important milestone in the search for traces of life on Mars.

This study of Mars is part of the efflorescence of the young field of astrobiology, which includes the search for potentially habitable worlds and the first example of extraterrestrial life. Despite the efforts of generations of scientists – and the claims of UFO aficionados – the discovery of life beyond Earth remains an aspiration.

Even finding organic compounds – molecules conducive to the generation of life, with combinations of carbon, hydrogen and oxygen – does not mean discovering life or even proving its presence in the past. Such molecules may be of biological or non-biological origin.

Still, Mars is front and center in NASA’s search because it has so many favorable features. Mars was probably much more like Earth around 3 billion years ago, with warmer and wetter conditions. Life could have existed on Earth and Mars simultaneously and it is possible that it originated on Mars and jumped to Earth via meteorites. And although its surface is now an arid desert, the planet may have liquid water in significant amounts below the surface, and possibly traces of life.

Although the Perseverance rover does not have instruments to chemically detect living organisms – if they exist today – its instruments give scientists the ability to study the Martian surface in a level of detail previously impossible.

One of the new papers taking a closer look at the chemistry of Mars has come as a surprise to geologists. They thought they were going to dig up a bunch of sedimentary rock. But the rocks are volcanic.

Jezero Crater formed in an impact event – ​​a rock slamming into Mars – at least 3.5 billion years ago. The shallow crater clearly had water in the remote past. This can be determined from orbital images showing the remains of a delta where a river flowed into the lake. Planetary geologists assumed that the bottom of the crater was covered with sedimentary rock, formed by dirt and debris that slowly accumulated at the bottom of the lake.

If such sedimentary rocks ever existed, they are now gone. Maybe they’ve been worn out, Tice said. The lack of sedimentary rock might mean the lake didn’t last long, which would be disappointing for astrobiologists. Life as we know it needs water, and it takes time for more complex forms of life to evolve. If the lake didn’t last long, it made it harder for life to take root.

Volcanic rocks are not a disappointment because they preserve a lot of information about the Martian past, even the presence of organic molecules, the scientists said. The presence of organic material on Mars had been confirmed in previous missions, but its precise nature and chemistry cannot be discerned by this type of long-distance survey and will require laboratory scrutiny on Earth, according to Bethany Ehlmann, planetary scientist at Caltech and co-author of two of the new articles.

“Is it just organic material that sort of got into the system – maybe from meteors? That would be the least exciting. Or are they small niches of microbial life living in the cavities of these rocks? That would be the most exciting thing,” Ehlmann said.

She added that the rover “is collecting an incredible set of samples to reveal the environmental history of Mars in all its forms: the volcanic history, the water history, the relationship of organics to these water-rich environments.”

This is all an attempt to solve the fundamental mystery of Mars: what went wrong? How, when and why did this planet that was apparently conducive to life turn into such a hostile place? The Red Planet is perhaps not a dead planet – the coroner’s report is incomplete – but it certainly looks dead.

Scientists point to something that Mars lacks today: a global magnetic field like Earth’s. This field protects our atmosphere from the corrosive effects of the solar wind — high-energy particles that constantly stream from the sun and can sweep away lighter molecules. Mars also lacks plate tectonics, the geological process that on Earth recycles the crust and continues to expel nutrient-rich water and lava through active volcanoes.

Somewhere along the way, Mars’ magnetic field died, and so the planet looked very different. Lost almost all the atmosphere. It became a desert world. How quickly this happened is unknown, but it is something that can be revealed by the volcanic rocks in the crater.

Magma contains a certain amount of iron, which is sensitive to a planet’s magnetism. As lava cools, it crystallizes into igneous rock, freezing electrons inside iron-containing minerals into patterns that can reveal characteristics of a magnetic field, such as its orientation.

Benjamin Weiss, a planetary scientist at MIT and co-author of two of the papers, said via email: “We are very lucky that there are igneous rocks in the crater and that we landed right on top of them, because they are ideal for determining eras and studying past history. of the magnetic field of Mars”.

When the mission can send its treasured collection of rocks back to Earth, scientists will finally be able to say whether life has yet found a foothold on Mars — which would raise new questions about whether life has managed to persevere despite the planet’s dramatic transformation. ./TRANSLATION BY RENATO PRELORENTZOU