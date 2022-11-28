Lula celebrates Brazil’s second victory at the 2022 World Cup

Future president of the republic posted a photo next to Geraldo Alckmin after Brazil’s victory against Switzerland

Brazil accumulated another great victory in the 2022 World Cup. Brazilian team managed to beat Switzerland 1-0at Estádio 974. With the victory, the team managed to qualify early for the round of 16 of the World Cup.




Lula posted a photo with Geraldo Alckmin celebrating Brazil's victory in the 2022 World Cup (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

In the wake of the spirit of the tournament, the future president Lula made a publication celebrating the triumph of the Selection in Qatar, alongside the vice-president of the ticket Geraldo Alckmin. The candidate elected in the 2022 presidential elections had already celebrated the triumph against Serbia in the first round of the tournament.

– Another day of victory with our green and yellow shirt. Towards Hexa – published the future president of the republic.

After the victory against Switzerland, Brazil returns to the field on Friday, at 16:00, to face the Cameroonian selection in the last round of the G group. The team only needs a draw to confirm the classification in the first position.

If the first place is confirmed in the next round, the Brazilian team will face the second place in group H of the tournament, composed by South Korea, Portugal, Uruguay and Ghana.

