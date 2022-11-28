Lula celebrates Brazil’s second victory at the 2022 World Cup

Future president of the republic posted a photo next to Geraldo Alckmin after Brazil’s victory against Switzerland
Brazil accumulated another great victory in the 2022 World Cup. Brazilian team managed to beat Switzerland 1-0at Estádio 974. With the victory, the team managed to qualify early for the round of 16 of the World Cup.
In the wake of the spirit of the tournament, the future president Lula made a publication celebrating the triumph of the Selection in Qatar, alongside the vice-president of the ticket Geraldo Alckmin. The candidate elected in the 2022 presidential elections had already celebrated the triumph against Serbia in the first round of the tournament.
– Another day of victory with our green and yellow shirt. Towards Hexa – published the future president of the republic.
After the victory against Switzerland, Brazil returns to the field on Friday, at 16:00, to face the Cameroonian selection in the last round of the G group. The team only needs a draw to confirm the classification in the first position.
If the first place is confirmed in the next round, the Brazilian team will face the second place in group H of the tournament, composed by South Korea, Portugal, Uruguay and Ghana.
