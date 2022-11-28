Man invades field with LGBTQIA+ flag in Portugal vs Uruguay

Admin 7 days ago Sports Leave a comment 3 Views

The game between Portugal and Uruguay was marked by a protest on the lawn of the Lusail stadium. At the beginning of the second half, a fan invaded the field with a rainbow flag, in support of the LGBTQIA+ cause.

The back of the man’s shirt read “Respect for Iranian women”, while the front read “Save Ukraine”. The fan was quickly restrained and knocked down by two security guards, but threw the LGBTQIA+ flag on the lawn. The item was removed from the lawn and later collected.

In Qatar, the host country of the World Cup, homosexuality is considered a violation of the law. The debate and the positioning of the public present at the World Cup on the subject generated numerous controversies, with bans on rainbow flags in stadiums, in addition to actions planned by the players, as in the case of the captain’s armband in support of diversity and the cause LGBTQIA+.

See photos of the fan invasion with the LGBTQIA+ flag in Portugal vs Uruguay

A protester who invaded the pitch for the Portugal-Uruguay game also had a message in support of Ukraine - Odd ANDERSEN / AFP

1 🇧🇷 7

Protester who invaded the pitch of the Portugal-Uruguay game also had a message in support of Ukraine

Odd ANDERSEN / AFP

A fan invades the field with an LGBTQIA+ flag during a match between Uruguay and Portugal - Lars Baron/Getty Images

two 🇧🇷 7

Fan invades field with LGBTQIA+ flag during match between Uruguay and Portugal

Lars Baron/Getty Images

A fan invades the field with an LGBTQIA+ flag during a match between Uruguay and Portugal - Lars Baron/Getty Images

3 🇧🇷 7

Fan invades field with LGBTQIA+ flag during match between Uruguay and Portugal

Lars Baron/Getty Images

A protester who invaded the pitch for the Portugal-Uruguay game is restrained by security guards - Richard Sellers/Getty Images

4 🇧🇷 7

Protester who invaded the pitch of the Portugal and Uruguay game is restrained by security

Richard Sellers/Getty Images

Protester who invaded the lawn of the game Portugal and Uruguay, for the World Cup in Qatar - Richard Sellers/Getty Images

5 🇧🇷 7

Protester who invaded the lawn of the game Portugal and Uruguay, for the World Cup in Qatar

Richard Sellers/Getty Images

A fan invades the field with an LGBTQIA+ flag during a match between Uruguay and Portugal - MIchael Steele/Getty Images

6 🇧🇷 7

Fan invades field with LGBTQIA+ flag during match between Uruguay and Portugal

MIchael Steele/Getty Images

A fan invades the pitch with an LGBTQIA+ flag, during a game between Portugal and Uruguay - MANAN VATSYAYANA / AFP

7 🇧🇷 7

A fan invades the lawn with an LGBTQIA+ flag, during the game between Portugal and Uruguay

MANAN VATSYAYANA / AFP

Which team will win the Qatar World Cup?

1.94%

Disclosure/Adidas

1.54%

Disclosure/Nike

8.00%

Disclosure/Adidas

0.19%

Disclosure/Nike

0.89%

Disclosure/Adidas

29.38%

Disclosure

0.19%

Disclosure

0.22%

Naomi Baker - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

0.18%

Disclosure/Nike

0.24%

Disclosure

0.27%

reproduction

0.23%

Disclosure/Hummel

0.12%

reproduction

3.49%

Visionhaus/Getty Images

0.08%

Disclosure/Nike

3.80%

Disclosure/Nike

0.19%

Disclosure/Puma

0.91%

Disclosure/Nike

1.99%

Disclosure/Nike

0.23%

reproduction

0.54%

Disclosure

0.15%

Brazil School

0.11%

Disclosure

0.12%

Disclosure

0.10%

Disclosure

6.56%

Disclosure/Nike

0.79%

Disclosure/Nike

0.22%

Disclosure/Ghana

4.40%

Disclosure

0.12%

Disclosure

29.98%

reproduction

2.81%

Disclosure

Total of 40123 wishes

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Korean heartthrob had to turn off cell phone for marriage proposals

Cho Gue-sung during a match at the 2022 World Cup. Photo: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved