Man invades field with LGBTQIA+ flag in Portugal vs Uruguay

The game between Portugal and Uruguay was marked by a protest on the lawn of the Lusail stadium. At the beginning of the second half, a fan invaded the field with a rainbow flag, in support of the LGBTQIA+ cause.
The back of the man’s shirt read “Respect for Iranian women”, while the front read “Save Ukraine”. The fan was quickly restrained and knocked down by two security guards, but threw the LGBTQIA+ flag on the lawn. The item was removed from the lawn and later collected.
In Qatar, the host country of the World Cup, homosexuality is considered a violation of the law. The debate and the positioning of the public present at the World Cup on the subject generated numerous controversies, with bans on rainbow flags in stadiums, in addition to actions planned by the players, as in the case of the captain’s armband in support of diversity and the cause LGBTQIA+.
See photos of the fan invasion with the LGBTQIA+ flag in Portugal vs Uruguay
Which team will win the Qatar World Cup?
1.94%
1.54%
8.00%
0.19%
0.89%
29.38%
0.19%
0.22%
0.18%
0.24%
0.27%
0.23%
0.12%
3.49%
0.08%
3.80%
0.19%
0.91%
1.99%
0.23%
0.54%
0.15%
0.11%
0.12%
0.10%
6.56%
0.79%
0.22%
4.40%
0.12%
29.98%
2.81%
Total of 40123 wishes