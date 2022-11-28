Man returns dog feces left in his garden by ‘mail’; Look







Man publishes footage of the process of ‘revenge’ to the neighbor who did not collect the dog’s feces in her backyard Photo: Playback/Facebook/Ashley Mckay

When a neighbor’s dog poops in your yard and no one cleans up the mess, what’s your reaction? For Ashley Mckay, resident of Adelaide, Australia, the alternative was to collect the feces and send them back to the pet’s tutor, by mail. He shared a series of videos on Facebook showing the ‘revenge’.

🇧🇷To the owner of the little white dog, this belongs to you.🇧🇷🇧🇷 he wrote, on an envelope with the dog’s feces inside.

In another video, you can see Ashley putting mail in the neighbor’s mailbox.

“When you let your dog poop on my lawn, you get a special gift in the mail,” he said in the post’s caption, making fun of the situation.

In the comments, several people have fun with the case. One of the netizens asked if the woman had responded. According to the Australian who played the trick, not yet.

“We’ll see what she has to say this afternoon when Channel 10 goes to her house and asks for a comment,” he joked.

Check out the videos:

