Meet 10 celebrities who dated (and even married) anonymous people

Everyone has had a crush on a celebrity, but getting in touch or even dating one of them seems like a challenge. dream impossible. The chances of having a relationship with someone very famous are really low, however there are several Hollywood stars or hyper famous people who date anonymous people, who knows you’re not next? Know now which ones celebrities date ordinary people!

10 celebrities who date ordinary people

When we’re fans of someone famous, it’s natural to dream of a life with them, however, celebrities are quite inaccessible people, but not for some lucky ones out there, so we’ve separated a list with all of them to fill your heart with hope.

Prince William and Kate Middleton

The famous royal couple met during college and became friends, but after a few years, they ended up getting married.

John Stewart and Tracey McShane

The couple met on a blind date at a Mexican restaurant through a mutual friend.

Before meeting the actor, Tracey was a designer, but soon after that, she became a veterinarian.

Cynthia Nixon and Christine Marioni

The famous actress met his wife in spaces of political activism.

Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham

Despite not being officially married, the couple met in 1986 at a magazine charity event.

Lisa Kudrow and Michel Stern

The famous actress from the series Friends is married to a publicist, they met in the 80s and got married in 1995.

Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman

With two children of their own, the couple married in 2012. Adam is a jewelry designer.

Christina Aguilera and Matthew Rutler

It was during the recording of the film Burlesque, the boy was a production assistant for the filming, while the singer was the star of the film.

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso

The couple met in 2003, coming from a humble family, Luciana was just a bartender when the actor saw her in a bar in Miami, Florida. The actor claims it was love at first sight.

Conan O’Brien and Lisa Powell

The couple met after Lisa appeared in a publicity skit for the show, Late Night with Conan O’Brien in 2000.

Seth Meyers and Alexi Ashe

Human rights lawyer Alexi Ashe met the famous comedian Seth Meyers in 2008, during the wedding of a colleague of the actor, in saturday night live and Alexi was invited by her sister who was working as a set designer. According to Seth Meyers, it was love at first sight.