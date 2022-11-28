Men | James McAvoy has no interest in returning as Professor X

In an interview with GQ, James McAvoy admitted that he is not interested in reprising his role as Professor Xavier from X-Men.

“I’m very quick to say, ‘No, this is over.’ Or: ‘No, I’m not worried about going back.’ You need to move on.”

In 1992, nearly a decade after the events of ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’, the X-Men are national heroes on increasingly risky missions. When a solar flare hits them during a rescue mission in space, Jean Gray loses control of her abilities and frees the Phoenix.

This was the last movie of the X-Men produced by the defunct 20th Century Foxbefore turning 20th Century Studios after being bought by Disney.

The film became one of the biggest flops of 2019, taking a loss of $133 million. Its director, however, said to the DiscussingFilmwho even with failure, learned a lot from him.

After the film was a tremendous failure at the box office, it forced the already planned decision to end the franchise, and reboot it in theaters with the mutants inserted into the MCU.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix had direction of Simon Kinberg🇧🇷 The cast stars James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Jessica Chastain, Nicholas Hoult, Evan Peters, Sophie Turner and Tye Sheridan.