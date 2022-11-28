Model pointed out as Neymar’s affair is in the same hotel as partners

Brazilian model Jessica Turini is in Qatar. Column LeoDias received information that she is staying at the same hotel where Neymar Jr.’s friends are, the so-called “partners”. Coincidence? In August of this year, rumors gained strength regarding a possible affair between the number 10 of the Brazilian national team and the brunette, who is 30 years old.

Jessica arrived in Doha, capital of the host country for the 2022 World Cup, on Sunday (11/27). She is a friend of the wife of one of Neymar’s “partners”.

When the first speculations emerged regarding the possible involvement of the two, Jessica’s similarities with Neymar’s ex-girlfriends drew attention. She lives in São Paulo and was a candidate for Miss Espírito Santo, in 2014. In addition to being a model, she also manages a family automotive company. Go-kart racing is one of her hobbies.

Officially, Neymar has been single since his breakup with Bruna Biancardi in August.

