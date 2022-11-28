New study suggests most people drink too much water

sThere are many studies that contradict the general recommendation on water consumption – eight glasses a day is advised. Recently, a new study has further countered this by suggesting that drinking two liters of water a day is too much for most people and in most situations, explains The Independent.

According to the newspaper, scientists from the University of Roehampton London, in the United Kingdom, sign “the largest study of its kind”, so far, which analyzed more than five thousand participants, aged between eight and 96 years, coming from 23 countries many different.

The main conclusion of this study, published in the scientific journal Science, is that a “one size fits all” policy on water intake does not work for everyone and depends on several factors, including age, sex, location, occupation and much more.

Therefore, the recommended amount, which is also promoted by the European Food Safety Authority, “is not supported by the research data”, the study authors said.

In addition, the researchers also concluded that the total movement of the body’s intake and loss of water is greater in hot and humid environments, as well as at high altitudes.

It is also more significant in athletes, women who are pregnant or breastfeeding, and individuals who do very intense physical exercise. Seniors, for example, generally need less water, but it all depends on a few factors.

Researchers say that a man in the United States or Europe should only drink between 1.5 and 1.8 liters of water a day, whereas women should drink only 1.3 to 1.4 liters.

Finally, the authors of the study say that the results of the article can be used, in the future, to “anticipate the effects of future changes, such as climate and population demography”, in addition to helping countries to “anticipate their future water needs “, explains the newspaper.

