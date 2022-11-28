North Korea will have the world’s most powerful nuclear force, says Kim Jong-un

the leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-un, is planning to build the “most powerful nuclear force in the world”, according to the state news agency KCNA. The ultimate goal behind North Korea’s nuclear program is to possess “absolute and unprecedented strength” in the century.

The information comes to light ten days after Pyongyang test launched a new type of international ballistic missile on November 18. According to KCNA, the Hwaseong-17 rocket is capable of delivering a nuclear bomb on US territory across the Pacific Ocean.

The North Korean leader praised the officials who developed the new missile and called it “the strongest strategic weapon in the world” and that its creation represents “a wonderful leap in the development of nuclear warhead assembly technology in ballistic missiles”.

With the development of the new missile, Kim said North Korea had demonstrated to the world “the confident, ever-victorious future of our state moving forward towards the goal of building the strongest army in the world.”

In a letter sent to the leader recently, scientists from North Korea’s Academy of Defense Sciences said the test marked a “great historic victory” and demonstrated the country’s sovereignty.

Kim Jong-un himself was present to personally accompany the launch alongside a child who, by all indications, is his daughter and heir, Ju Ae.

North Korea missile has range to hit US, says Japan

Despite being considered a success within North Korean territory, analysts point out that the country has not yet demonstrated the ability to install a nuclear warhead inside the missile, even managing to keep it in the air for more than an hour. Long-range rockets are sent into space, and then have to survive re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere.

However, the same analysts reiterate that the constant tests carried out by Pyongyang are refining its skills and that new successful events could happen soon.

