Rick Riordan on the possibility of multiple seasons of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians”: “I’m optimistic”

“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” has everyone excited, including Rick Riordan. In response to a fan on GoodReads, the writer was optimistic about the possibility of the new adaptation having more than one season on Disney+.

“Yes, that’s the idea. Of course, we have to get approval first. [da plataforma de streaming] to do other seasons in the future. At the moment we only have the green light for the first season, but if everyone watches and likes it, I am optimistic that we can do more,” he wrote.

The first wave of episodes adapts “The Lightning Thief”, the first in a series of five books about the adventures of the demigod Percy Jackson. In the story, the 12-year-old boy discovers that he is the son of the Greek god of the seas and oceans, Poseidon, and is accused of having stolen Zeus’ thunderbolt.

Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Virginia Kull, Timm Sharp, Jason Mantzoukas, Glynn Turman and Megan Mullally form the cast. They act under the direction of James Bobin, known for “Dora and the Lost City” (2019).

Filming began in June of this year in Vancouver, Canada, and may extend until 2023. That is why, according to Riordan himself, “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” should arrive in the Disney+ catalog only in 2024.