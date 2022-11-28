Rodrygo changes game, Brazil beats Switzerland and qualifies

Admin 7 days ago Sports Leave a comment 4 Views

The youngsters did not shine as expected, with goals and dribbles that would make the team forget the absence of Neymar, but they were decisive for Brazil to qualify in advance for the round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup. The move by Vini Jr and Rodrygo ended up at the feet of the experienced Casemiro and from there the ball found the net to give Brazil a 1-0 victory over Switzerland, at Estádio 974.

Tite’s team found it difficult to break through the Swiss blockade from the start. In the first half, the only chance was Vini Jr’s knee finish after Raphinha’s cross. In the second stage, Rodrygo entered the team and the selection improved.

It was Real Madrid’s “Rayo” who teamed up with Vini Jr in the move that ended up at Casemiro’s feet: the relief kick for the Brazilian fan. The kick that broke the taboo of never having beaten Switzerland in World Cups. The shot that classified the selection for the round of 16 with a round in advance.

With the result, Brazil went to six points and is already classified for the next phase. Tite’s team only needs a draw in the last round against Cameroon, Friday (2), at 4 pm (Brasília time), to guarantee the first position of Group G.

First warm time (again)

As in the debut against Serbia, Brazil suffered in the initial stage against Switzerland. Without Neymar, the team lost creativity and Fred barely appeared. With Militão in Danilo’s spot on the right, the left side with Vini Jr was much more active. In the only good chance, Raphinha crossed and Vini, alone on the second stick, hit with a knee to save goalkeeper Sommer.

Brazil finished nine times, five in the direction of the goal, and had 55% of ball possession. Switzerland, held back, only took one shot and without danger.

See photos of the match between Brazil and Switzerland at the Qatar World Cup

Brazil fans before the match against Switzerland in the World Cup - Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

1 🇧🇷 40

Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Brazilians and Swiss pose together for a photo before the match between the teams at the World Cup - Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

two 🇧🇷 40

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Brazilian fans on the Qatar metro on their way to the 974 stadium for the match against Switzerland - Robert Michael/picture alliance via Getty Images

3 🇧🇷 40

Robert Michael/picture alliance via Getty Images

Thiago Silva, defender of the Brazilian national team arriving at the 974 stadium before the match against Switzerland - Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

4 🇧🇷 40

Maddie Meyer – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Changing room of the Brazilian team for the match against Switzerland in Group G - Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

5 🇧🇷 40

Maddie Meyer – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Richarlison, number 9 in Brazil, during a warm-up before the match against Switzerland - Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

6 🇧🇷 40

Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Raphinha and Richarlison in the warm-up of the Brazilian team, minutes before the game against Switzerland. - Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

7 🇧🇷 40

Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Teams from Brazil and Switzerland lined up for the national anthems - Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

8 🇧🇷 40

Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Players of the Brazilian national team gather before the match against Switzerland - Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

9 🇧🇷 40

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Official photo of Brazil for the match against Switzerland in the World Cup - Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

10 🇧🇷 40

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Flag of the Brazilian fans at the 974 stadium - Jewel SAMAD / AFP

11 🇧🇷 40

Jewel SAMAD / AFP

Thiago Silva in action for Brazil during a match against Switzerland - Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

12 🇧🇷 40

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Vinicius Jr. in possession of the ball during a match between Brazil and Switzerland - Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

13 🇧🇷 40

Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Richarlison, striker of the Brazilian national team, during the match against Switzerland - Julian Finney/Getty Images

14 🇧🇷 40

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Fred, who is replacing Neymar, during a match against Switzerland - Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

15 🇧🇷 40

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Vinicius Jr. in the middle of two markers during a match between Brazil and Switzerland - ANP via Getty Images

16 🇧🇷 40

ANP via Getty Images

Vinicius Jr. in action for the Brazilian national team in a match against Switzerland - Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

17 🇧🇷 40

Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Richarlison controls the ball during a match between Brazil and Switzerland at the World Cup - Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

18 🇧🇷 40

Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Marquinho in action for the Brazilian national team against Switzerland in the World Cup - Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

19 🇧🇷 40

Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Vinicius Jr. regrets missed chance against Switzerland at World Cup - Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

20 🇧🇷 40

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Paquetá during the match between Brazil and Switzerland in Group G - Juan Luis Diaz/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

21 🇧🇷 40

Juan Luis Diaz/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Raphinha in action for Brazil during the match against Switzerland - Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

22 🇧🇷 40

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Alisson, goalkeeper of the Brazilian national team, during a match against Switzerland in the World Cup - Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

23 🇧🇷 40

Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Éder Militão of Brazil and Ruben Vargas of Switzerland compete for the ball during a World Cup match - Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

24 🇧🇷 40

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Raphinha during the match between Brazil and Switzerland in Group G - Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

25 🇧🇷 40

Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Alex Sandro in action for the Brazilian national team during a Swiss match - Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

26 🇧🇷 40

Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Tite, coach of the Brazilian national team, sweating the match against Switzerland in the World Cup - Serhat Cagdas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

27 🇧🇷 40

Serhat Cagdas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Richarlison, Brazil striker, during the match against Switzerland in the World Cup - Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

28 🇧🇷 40

Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Manuel Akanji, from Switzerland, and Rodrygo, from Brazil, dispute land during the World Cup match - Patrick Smith - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

29 🇧🇷 40

Patrick Smith – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Casemiro in action for Brazil during their World Cup match against Switzerland - Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

30 🇧🇷 40

Maddie Meyer – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Vinícius Júnior honors Neymar in Brazil's disallowed goal against Switzerland at the Qatar World Cup - Clive Brunskill / Team

31 🇧🇷 40

Clive Brunskill / Crew

Vinicius Junior finishes and scores for the national team, but the goal is annulled due to Richarlison's impediment at the origin of the move - Richard Heathcote / Team

32 🇧🇷 40

Richard Heathcote / Crew

Casemiro celebrates after scoring for Brazil against Switzerland at the Qatar World Cup - Clive Brunskill / Team

33 🇧🇷 40

Clive Brunskill / Crew

Rodrygo escapes the marking in the match between Brazil and Switzerland for the World Cup in Qatar - Socrates Images / Collaborator

34 🇧🇷 40

Socrates Images / Contributor

Alex Sandro in action for the Brazilian national team against Switzerland at the Qatar World Cup - DeFodi Images / Collaborator

35 🇧🇷 40

DeFodi Images / Contributor

Casemiro and Vinicius Junior celebrate after the midfielder's goal in the match between Brazil and Switzerland for the Qatar World Cup - Robert Cianflone ​​/ Team

36 🇧🇷 40

Robert Cianflone ​​/ Crew

Brazilian fans sing during the match between Brazil and Switzerland for the World Cup in Qatar - Maddie Meyer - FIFA / Collaborator

37 🇧🇷 40

Maddie Meyer – FIFA / Contributor

Gabriel Jesus entered the field in the match between Brazil and Switzerland for the World Cup in Qatar - Hannah Mckay/Reuters

38 🇧🇷 40

Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Daniel Alves celebrates with national team players in the match between Brazil and Switzerland at the Qatar World Cup - Carl Recine/Reuters

39 🇧🇷 40

Carl Recine/Reuters

Players of the Brazilian national team celebrate with the crowd after the victory over Switzerland in the World Cup in Qatar - Matthias Hangst / Equipe

40 🇧🇷 40

Matthias Hangst / Crew

persistence works

The game continued truncated in the final stage, even with the entry of Rodrygo in place of Paquetá at halftime and, with 10 minutes, Fred left for Bruno Guimarães to enter. Switzerland, harmless in the first half, began to populate the Brazilian defense field.

At 20′, Brazil surprised Switzerland in a lethal counterattack, but Richarlison was offside at the origin of the move. Bruno Guimarães played for Pombo, who anchored for Rodrygo to activate Casemiro before assisting Vini Jr. The beautiful goal was not worth it.

The goal annulled by VAR did not discourage Brazil, which, even without brilliance, continued in search of the winning goal and got better with the additions of Antony and Gabriel Jesus. In the 37th minute, the gate finally opened and with the resourcefulness of Casemiro, who increasingly goes beyond the tackles. In a move by Real Madrid, Vini Jr started, Rodrygo played the letter and Casemiro hit the first shot, beautiful, in the corner. Sommer just watched the scoreboard drop to zero.

Finally in advantage, Brazil had chances to expand at the end, but stopped in the thin victory, enough to guarantee the place in the round of 16 and break the small fast against Switzerland.

Without Neymar, Richarlison and Vini Jr are the most applauded in the stadium

Scorer of two goals on his debut for the Brazilian national team, Richarlison was one of the players most celebrated by the fans when his name was announced on the big screen. Pombo managed to get the same level of support from Vini Jr. In his debut against Serbia, as is customary in all matches for the Brazilian national team, Neymar received the most applause by far. Today, against Switzerland, he stayed at the hotel for treatment.

Oops

The game between Brazil and Switzerland stopped for a few seconds in the first half due to a failure in the lighting system at Estádio 974. Some reflectors had their intensity reduced exactly when the Brazilian team took a corner kick. The system was quickly reset without the need for a longer pause in the game. So much so that the added time for the first half was just one minute.

DATASHEET:
BRAZIL 1 x 0 SWITZERLAND

Date: November 28, 2022 (Monday)
Place: Stadium 974, in Doha (Qatar)
Time: 13:00 (from Brasilia)
Referee: Ivan Barton (El Salvador)
Assistants: David Moran and Zachari Zeegelaar (Suriname)
VAR: Drew Fisher (Canada)
Public: 43649
Yellow cards: Fred (Brazil) and Rieder (Switzerland)
Goal: Casemiro (BRA), in the 37th minute of the second half.

BRAZIL: Alisson, Militão, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva and Alex Sandro (Alex Telles); Casemiro, Fred (Bruno Guimarães) and Lucas Paquetá (Rodrygo); Raphinha (Antony), Vini Jr and Richarlison (Gabriel Jesus). Technician: Tite

SWITZERLAND: Summer; Widmer (Frei), Schar, Akanji and Rodriguez; Freuler, Xhaka; Rieder (Steffen), Sow (Aebischer) and Vargas (Edimilson Fernandes); Embolus (Seferovic). Technician: Murat Yakin

Brazil 1 x 0 Switzerland: who was the best player on the pitch?

35.64%

NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP

17.09%

Nelson Almeida/AFP

39.27%

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

2.55%

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

0.36%

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

5.09%

Ryan Pierse - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Total of 275 wishes

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Korean heartthrob had to turn off cell phone for marriage proposals

Cho Gue-sung during a match at the 2022 World Cup. Photo: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved