Rodrygo changes game, Brazil beats Switzerland and qualifies

The youngsters did not shine as expected, with goals and dribbles that would make the team forget the absence of Neymar, but they were decisive for Brazil to qualify in advance for the round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup. The move by Vini Jr and Rodrygo ended up at the feet of the experienced Casemiro and from there the ball found the net to give Brazil a 1-0 victory over Switzerland, at Estádio 974.

Tite’s team found it difficult to break through the Swiss blockade from the start. In the first half, the only chance was Vini Jr’s knee finish after Raphinha’s cross. In the second stage, Rodrygo entered the team and the selection improved.

It was Real Madrid’s “Rayo” who teamed up with Vini Jr in the move that ended up at Casemiro’s feet: the relief kick for the Brazilian fan. The kick that broke the taboo of never having beaten Switzerland in World Cups. The shot that classified the selection for the round of 16 with a round in advance.

With the result, Brazil went to six points and is already classified for the next phase. Tite’s team only needs a draw in the last round against Cameroon, Friday (2), at 4 pm (Brasília time), to guarantee the first position of Group G.

First warm time (again)

As in the debut against Serbia, Brazil suffered in the initial stage against Switzerland. Without Neymar, the team lost creativity and Fred barely appeared. With Militão in Danilo’s spot on the right, the left side with Vini Jr was much more active. In the only good chance, Raphinha crossed and Vini, alone on the second stick, hit with a knee to save goalkeeper Sommer.

Brazil finished nine times, five in the direction of the goal, and had 55% of ball possession. Switzerland, held back, only took one shot and without danger.

persistence works

The game continued truncated in the final stage, even with the entry of Rodrygo in place of Paquetá at halftime and, with 10 minutes, Fred left for Bruno Guimarães to enter. Switzerland, harmless in the first half, began to populate the Brazilian defense field.

At 20′, Brazil surprised Switzerland in a lethal counterattack, but Richarlison was offside at the origin of the move. Bruno Guimarães played for Pombo, who anchored for Rodrygo to activate Casemiro before assisting Vini Jr. The beautiful goal was not worth it.

The goal annulled by VAR did not discourage Brazil, which, even without brilliance, continued in search of the winning goal and got better with the additions of Antony and Gabriel Jesus. In the 37th minute, the gate finally opened and with the resourcefulness of Casemiro, who increasingly goes beyond the tackles. In a move by Real Madrid, Vini Jr started, Rodrygo played the letter and Casemiro hit the first shot, beautiful, in the corner. Sommer just watched the scoreboard drop to zero.

Finally in advantage, Brazil had chances to expand at the end, but stopped in the thin victory, enough to guarantee the place in the round of 16 and break the small fast against Switzerland.

Without Neymar, Richarlison and Vini Jr are the most applauded in the stadium

Scorer of two goals on his debut for the Brazilian national team, Richarlison was one of the players most celebrated by the fans when his name was announced on the big screen. Pombo managed to get the same level of support from Vini Jr. In his debut against Serbia, as is customary in all matches for the Brazilian national team, Neymar received the most applause by far. Today, against Switzerland, he stayed at the hotel for treatment.

Oops

The game between Brazil and Switzerland stopped for a few seconds in the first half due to a failure in the lighting system at Estádio 974. Some reflectors had their intensity reduced exactly when the Brazilian team took a corner kick. The system was quickly reset without the need for a longer pause in the game. So much so that the added time for the first half was just one minute.

DATASHEET:

BRAZIL 1 x 0 SWITZERLAND

Date: November 28, 2022 (Monday)

Place: Stadium 974, in Doha (Qatar)

Time: 13:00 (from Brasilia)

Referee: Ivan Barton (El Salvador)

Assistants: David Moran and Zachari Zeegelaar (Suriname)

VAR: Drew Fisher (Canada)

Public: 43649

Yellow cards: Fred (Brazil) and Rieder (Switzerland)

Goal: Casemiro (BRA), in the 37th minute of the second half.

BRAZIL: Alisson, Militão, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva and Alex Sandro (Alex Telles); Casemiro, Fred (Bruno Guimarães) and Lucas Paquetá (Rodrygo); Raphinha (Antony), Vini Jr and Richarlison (Gabriel Jesus). Technician: Tite

SWITZERLAND: Summer; Widmer (Frei), Schar, Akanji and Rodriguez; Freuler, Xhaka; Rieder (Steffen), Sow (Aebischer) and Vargas (Edimilson Fernandes); Embolus (Seferovic). Technician: Murat Yakin