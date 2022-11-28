‘Russo Brothers’ to Adapt FTX Scandal for Amazon

Amazon Studios will make an adaptation of one of the great financial scandals of today. Prime Video has commissioned a series about the cryptocurrency company FTX, which recently declared bankruptcy, and will have the Russo Brothers (‘Avengers: Endgame’) and David Weil (‘Hunters’) at the helm.

According to reports, the series will have eight episodes and Amazon expects to put the show in production in 2023. Joe and Anthony Russo’s production company is responsible for the adaptation, which will be based on reports from several journalists who covered the bankruptcy of FTX and the former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.

FTX was founded in 2019 and has become one of the largest and most well-known cryptocurrency trading companies in the world. But earlier this month, the company declared bankruptcy and has become the subject of controversies involving more than $2 billion in funds from allegedly missing clients and ongoing investigations by federal agencies.

The episode involving financial fraud has attracted the attention of Hollywood producers to find out which studio will adapt the case. This type of theme has been receiving more and more fans with the recent productions ‘The Dropout’, in which Amanda Seyfried (‘Mamma Mia!’) won the Emmy for best actress for her portrayal of the founder of Theranos, ‘WeCrashed’, with Jared Leto (‘Morbius’) and Anne Hathaway (‘Interstellar’), and ‘Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber’ starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt (‘Inception’) as the former CEO of Uber.