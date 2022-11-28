See which teams have already qualified for the round of 16 of the World Cup

Selena players
photo: Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

Players of the Brazilian National Team were very excited about the winning goal over Switzerland

Brazil is in the round of 16 of the World Cup. With the victory over Switzerland, by 1 to 0, with a goal by Casemiro, the Brazilian team secured a place in the next phase of the competition in Qatar.

Duel between Brazil and Su
Duel between Brazil and Switzerland, for the 2nd round of Group G of the World Cup, takes place at Estádio 974, in Doha, Qatar – photo: AFP PHOTO
Brazil is the second country guaranteed in the Round of 16 of the World Cup. The French National Team, current champions, is also already in the next phase of the World Cup.

After Brazil’s classification, it was Portugal’s turn to secure a place in the round of 16. The Portuguese team beat Uruguay 2-0, reached six points and is also in the next phase of the World Cup.
All other vacancies are still undefined. Starting this Tuesday, the World Cup groups will be defined.

