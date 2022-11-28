See which teams have already qualified for the round of 16 of the World Cup

photo: Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP Players of the Brazilian National Team were very excited about the winning goal over Switzerland Story updated at 5:59 pm



With the victory over Switzerland, by 1 to 0, with a goal by Casemiro, the Brazilian team secured a place in the next phase of the competition in Qatar.

Brazil is the second country guaranteed in the Round of 16 of the World Cup. The French National Team, current champions, is also already in the next phase of the World Cup.

After Brazil’s classification, it was Portugal’s turn to secure a place in the round of 16. The Portuguese team beat Uruguay 2-0, reached six points and is also in the next phase of the World Cup.