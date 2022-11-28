See which teams have already qualified for the round of 16 of the World Cup
Admin
6 days ago
Sports
5 Views
Story updated at 5:59 pm
Brazil is in the round of 16 of the World Cup. With the victory over Switzerland, by 1 to 0, with a goal by Casemiro, the Brazilian team secured a place in the next phase of the competition in Qatar.
Brazil vs Sua: photos from the match in Group G of the Cup
Brazil is the second country guaranteed in the Round of 16 of the World Cup. The French National Team, current champions, is also already in the next phase of the World Cup.
After Brazil’s classification, it was Portugal’s turn to secure a place in the round of 16. The Portuguese team beat Uruguay 2-0, reached six points and is also in the next phase of the World Cup.
Source link
Check Also
Cho Gue-sung during a match at the 2022 World Cup. Photo: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP …