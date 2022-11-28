“Take a plane to SP”; Palmeiras may receive shirt number 10 as a ‘bargaining chip’ for Navarro and Breno Lopes

Negotiation is not yet at an advanced stage, but it could happen if there is approval backstage at Verdão

O palm trees knows the importance of hiring for 2023, even more so for positions that are treated as lacking by the coaching staff. With the intention of continuing on the path to titles, just as it has been happening in recent years, planning has been done in detail, precisely so as not to make mistakes that could be harmful.

Like Verdão, the Guild he knows that the technical difference he will face in Serie A is extremely superior to what he saw in Serie B, that is, as he had difficulties at times, he is aware that he needs to evolve in order not to be suffocated. As a result, it is also attentive to the market, keeping an eye on options that are considered interesting.

In that line, Ferreirinhawho spent practically the entire season on the sidelines due to physical problems, may not remain in the South in 2023, since Alviverde is one of the main interested in the striker🇧🇷 It is worth remembering that Flamengo was also another that expressed interest, but the Paulistas are the most connected at this time.

It is worth noting that the team commanded by Renato Gaúcho would be willing to open negotiations, but it will not easily get rid of shirt 10, precisely because of its potential. As he hired Miguel Merentiel, Flaco López and Bruno Tabata recently, Leila Pereira may not want to invest more money in new features for Palestra, that is, an exchange is not ruled out.

According to information from the Radar Esportes portal, the two teams have already started negotiations and the transfer will be completed as soon as the final terms are agreed. To close a common denominator, Anderson Barros has been an intermediary, being able to include some players as a bargaining chip, and those quoted are Breno Lopes and Rafael Navarro, who should not continue to next year. If all goes well, Ferreira would fly to São Paulo.