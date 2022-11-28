The 7 Best Netflix Movies of 2022, So Far

No regrets, 2022 was a year of many emotions, many life experiences, disappointments and learnings, but much happiness and achievements. Who didn’t live much this year, was on Mars. The world has turned 180 degrees and ends this last two months equally agitated, with many parties and expectations. Netflix followed the rhythm and presented its subscribers with many productions, delivering a busy schedule full of news. Let’s now check out the best movies of the year on streaming, so far. Highlights for “Arremessando Alto”, from 2022, by Jeremiah Zagar; “Athena”, from 2022, by Romain Gavras; and Edward Berger’s 2022 “Nothing New on the Front”. The titles available on Netflix are organized in alphabetical order and do not follow classification criteria.

Throwing High (2022), Jeremiah Zagar Scott Yamano / Netflixaa Stanley Beren is a basketball scout who happens to discover the Spanish amateur player, Bo Cruz, playing in a park on the outskirts of Madrid. Seeing in the boy a talent like he hadn’t found in a long time, Stanley finds himself renewed in hopes and decides to take the phenomenon to the United States, without the approval of the team. The two will have to prove, against all odds, that they have what it takes to make it to the NBA.

Athena (2022), Romain Gavras K. Kourtrajme / Netflix A young man of Arab origin from the Athena ghetto in France dies under unknown circumstances. Believing he was killed by police, three brothers lead a community revolt against the authorities in search of revenge. As her older brother, Abdel, who is in the military, struggles to calm rising tensions, the situation escalates and Athena is besieged. A war of civilians against police begins and the brothers are at the center of it.

All New at the Front (2022), Edward Berger Reiner Bajo / Netflix Paul Baumer and his friends Albert and Muller voluntarily enlist in the German army during World War I out of patriotic fervor. Soon the initial euphoria dissipates as the reality of the front turns to despair. As the world waits for an armistice, Paul must fight on to the end to satisfy the German goal of a final offensive.

The Unknown (2022), Thomas M. Wright Ian Routledge / Netflix Paul and Henry are two strangers who become friends during a bus trip. The reason why the two are on the run is unknown, implying that they are criminals on the run. Paul tells Henry that a man he works with named Mark is looking for someone reliable to run an errand. Although he denies that he wants any work of illegal origin, Henry meets the next day with Mark, who promises to erase his criminal record in exchange for some services.

The Night Nurse (2022), Tobias Lindholm JoJo Whilden / Netflix Amy is a kind-hearted nurse and single mother, but the routine of night shifts in the ICU is so demanding that she has already reached her limits. Furthermore, she suffers from a severe heart condition. The arrival of Charlie, a new nurse, seems to alleviate some of this difficult routine. The two become friends, giving Amy hope. However, patients start dying under suspicious circumstances and Charlie seems to be the prime suspect. To uncover the truth, Amy will risk her own life.

The Miracle (2022), Sebastián Lelio Aidan Monaghan / Netflix After 13 years of the Great Famine in Ireland, nurse Lib Wright is called to a small religious community to examine an 11-year-old girl, Anna, who claims she has not eaten for four months, surviving on “manna from heaven”. As the girl’s health deteriorates, Lib must understand what is happening to her, even if that means challenging the community’s faith.