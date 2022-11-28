The Mole » Universal Pictures releases trailer for “Till – The Quest for Justice”

“Till – The Quest for Justice”, new Universal Pictures feature just released its first trailer. The feature, based on the story of Emmett Till, hits Brazilian theaters on February 9, 2023 and shows a mother’s fight for justice in a country divided by racial segregation.

The trailer summarizes the film, which tells the true story of Emmet Till, murdered at age 14 by lynching during a visit to Mississippi in 1955.

The unpublished video, released on the official Universal Pictures YouTube channel, shows the struggle of Mamie Till Mobley, the boy’s mother, in the fight for the Civil Rights Movement in the USA.

The biographical drama, directed by Chinonye Chukwu and written by Michael Reilly, Keith Beauchamp and Chukwu, produced by Beauchamp, Reilly and Whoopi Goldberg, features stunning performances by Danielle Deadwyler as Mamie Till-Bradley, mother of Emmett Till, Jalyn Hall, Frankie Faison , Haley Bennett and Whoopi Goldberg.

About the movie

“Till” is a deeply moving film about the true story of Mamie Till Mobley’s relentless quest for justice for her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till.

In 1955, Emmett was lynched and killed while visiting his cousins ​​in Mississippi. At the heart of Mamie’s poignant journey, which turned her grief into action, is the universal power of a mother’s courage willing to change the world.

by the newsroom A Moupeira