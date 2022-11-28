The Walking Dead’s New Series Continues Annoying Trend

The Walking Dead series, which ended in its 11th season, is one of the great successes of TV. Many fans were shocked and moved by the ending, with the cast recording a video thanking the audience.

“A Sheriff awakens from a coma to find the world in ruins, and must lead a group of survivors to stay alive,” reads the series synopsis.

With Andrew Lincoln having led the cast over nine seasons, stars like Norman Reedus, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Melissa McBride and Danai Gurira also make an appearance.

However, Daryl Dixon’s series, which will star Norman Reedus, ends up creating a big problem for itself.

Judith Grimes Makes Spinoff Stranger

Daryl ends up leaving Alexandria for his latest adventure and creates a bit of an awkward situation with Judith Grimes in the final episode.

Judith confessed that after Michonne left to find Rick, her father, she was scared that Daryl would leave too.

At the time, Daryl assured that he wouldn’t go, but now, a year later, he’s gone and he’s going to France, a place far away from Judith. Although there are many friends for her, Daryl was the foster father, as her biological one ended up leaving.

The series finale reveals that Daryl is leaving Alexandria for Maggie. The one year time jump shows that she has been reinstated as leader of the Hilltop.

Daryl’s spinoff hints that he’ll try to learn how the outbreak started and spread across the world, and why Walkers are evolving and if there’s a cure.

Despite being one of the older characters, he is the only one going on his own quest, trying to find out everything he can about the outbreak.

The character is an expert hunter and tracker, and is comfortable leading a nomadic life. He even lived in the woods for years to look for Rick Grimes after his supposed death.

Daryl’s departure still continues an annoying The Walking Dead trend in which parents end up leaving their children alone.

Michonne leaves Judith and RJ to find Rick, and Maggie will leave Hershel at Hilltop while she goes with Negan to New York in spin-off Dead City.

The final episodes of The Walking Dead can be seen on Star+.