Thiago Silva’s wife again criticizes Qatar’s organization: “Misinformed”







Belle Silva, wife of Thiago Silva Photo: @bellesilva_

the influencer belle silva, 35, is bothered by misinformation in Qatar. The Defender’s Wife Thiago Silvacaptain of the national team, received wrong information and had to walk much further to find his entrance gate at stadium 974, where Brazil plays the 2nd round of the group stage of the World Cup, against Switzerland.

Accompanied by family members who have limited mobility, Belle once again detonated the organization of the World Cup.

“When I say… Perrengue! Once again due to lack of information, we look… Outside, before we check the tickets, the woman says, ‘go this way, which is closer’. We’re in a lot of pain, people with knee problems… We did that. We got here, other uninformed people said it’s not here, we’re going to have to go back! Honestly! We’re walking the entire stadium. How absurd”, he vented belle silvawho used clown emojis to reinforce his speech.



















THE influencer he even admitted that he expected some perrengues, but misinformation was not on his list.

“I thought of all the problems, except this one. It’s impressive,” said she, who also said that the lack of information is general in Qatar, host country of the world Cup🇧🇷

This was not the first time that Belle Silva criticized the organization of the Qatar Cup. In videos on Instagram, the influencer revealed that the captain’s family had a flag banned at the entrance to Lusail Stadium.





She went so far as to say that the organization was “clowning”.

“People [estão] worried about beer outside the stadium and I’m worried about information. We got here and they didn’t let us in with our flag, they said it was big, I don’t know what. They gave us a paper. It’s here: ‘Brazil Flag’ (in Portuguese, Flag of Brazil). We went there to get it and everything is closed. They don’t let us through. We’ve been to two places and they wouldn’t let us pass. In short: we left the flag there for them to clean something up. When they take a shit, then they clean it on the flag. There’s shit to clean up. Clown this organization “, he declared.

